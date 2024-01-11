Following the shocking ending to The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, Natalia’s new adoptive parents Cynthia and Antwon Mans have broken their silence and given an update on the situation.

At the start of 2024, the anticipated follow-up documentary series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks arrived, diving head first into all of the details of the stranger-than-fiction case while giving Natalia a voice to share her side of the story – and what went down with her former adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett.

Although it seemed like Natalia was ready to move on and enjoy a happy life with her new family, Cynthia and Antwon Mans, a truly unexpected twist arrived in the very final scene. Six months after legally adopting Natalia, the couple phoned producers to claim Natalia “stabbed her family in the back” and that they are “done with her.”

With plenty of unanswered questions – and the promise that “Natalia’s story will continue” – the debate rages on as to what really went down between Natalia and the Mans. But now Cynthia has shed some light on the situation.

Natalia Grace’s adoptive parents break silence after documentary shock

Speaking to The US Sun, Cynthia Mans broke their silence, saying she and Antwon are sorting through their issues with Natalia and that they are “absolutely perfect.”

“We are absolutely perfect,” she told the outlet, before confirming, “No, she doesn’t live with us but we are fine.” Cynthia went on to say Natalia is currently “living with friends,” but that she and Antwon are in regular contact with their adopted daughter, sharing a screenshot of them FaceTiming together.

ID Cynthia and Antwon Mans are now Natalia’s legal adoptive parents

“It’s rough but with God, we gonna make it. I am in prayer,” she added. The publication stated that Cynthia can’t go into any more detail about the rift as they are “filming for a future installment,” suggesting ID will likely release another follow-up docu-series in the near future.

Last week, Natalia shared a post on her Instagram account, reassuring her supporters: “I am okay and doing well and thank you all for your support and prayers. I wish I could tell you more about the show but I signed an agreement with the show to keep things confidential for now. I will let you guys know when I can for sure, but just know I am okay. Love y’all.”

Why did Natalia Grace fall out with the Mans?

It’s currently unclear why Natalia Grace fell out with Cynthia and Antwon Mans, although the planned follow-up docu-series will reveal more. Until then, followers of the case have been speculating, with some believing it’s down to money.

Prior to the release of the Natalia Speaks finale, one viewer commented on YouTube: “Although I can ONLY SPECULATE, here, as to the motivation behind this phone call – I am SO CERTAIN I know to what it refers.

“The Mans family found out, after filming wrapped, that Natalia was going to be getting paid and her new family believes it should be shared. Natalia may not have told the family at all about the pay.

“Let me just say this: the Mans family first adopted Natalia when she was 8-9 years old. They welcomed her with open arms. They have taken care of her ever since. She also signed over all of her disability checks to the family, from the start.

“If you ask me, I’m fairly certain the Mans family is not only getting Natalia’s disability money, which in neighboring IL is $1,800/mo+, they are most likely eligible for and receiving ADDITIONAL monies as her caretakers.

“I think this is a dispute over money. The Mans family first took her in for good reasons. She WAS only a kid when they adopted her – and a kid at HIGH risk of danger, with her disability, at that.

“Natalia was probably offered 100k+ for this mini series. The fact that as an adult, Natalia absolutely NEEDS caregivers, while the Mans family may feel they deserve and have earned the right to a cut of her money, is sad and scary. They are calling her selfish and a backstabber.

“Could you imagine that for your entire life, those who help you believe they deserve a cut of any money you have earned? This series wasn’t about The Mans. This is Natalia’s story. Guilt-tripping her and telling producers the Mans are DONE with her, is a very tragic story about greed. And it is a bit shameful, in no small part, due to the fact Antwon is a proud man of the cloth.”

For now, this is all just speculation. We’ll be sure to keep you posted when new information about the next Natalia Grace series comes out.

