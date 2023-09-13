My Lovely Liar’s BL storyline left K-drama fans “speechless”

The mystery romance K-drama My Lovely Liar had fans stunned when learning the truth behind Deuk-chan’s true feelings for Do-ha led to an unsuspected BL (Boys Love) storyline.

My Lovely Liar centered on fans trying to uncover the truth behind Eom-ji’s murder. Do-ha was not the killer from the get-go. Episode 14 revealed the killer was someone fans had theorized for some time. All the clues started to point to someone else having been at the beach with a red jersey the night Eom-ji disappeared.

Article continues after ad

When Jae-chan (Nam Hyeon-woo) turned himself into the authorities as the killer, it finally proved Do-ha’s innocence. But there was another hidden secret.

Article continues after ad

Fans never truly expected My Lovely Liar to have a BL storyline. But then Deuk-chan confessed to Sol-hee that he has been in love with Do-ha for years. Fan reactions to the storyline are divided between some welcoming the sudden twist, sympathy for Deuk-chan, and others unsure of the BL sacrificial lamb angle.

Article continues after ad

K-drama fans feel some sympathy for Deuk-Chan after the BL reveal in My Lovely Liar

While some fans theorized Deuk-Chan as the culprit earlier on, the sudden love confession had fans pity the character but also somewhat upset at how the K-drama handled it.

A fan on Reddit commented, “I genuinely did not want DC to be the killer. His actions towards Doha now makes sense. DC liked Do-ha, but I think he killed Eom-ji accidentally, and could not muster up the courage to confess. While, I completely understand his actions, almost making me pity him.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another fan expressed how Deuk-chan’s confession changed their outlook about him. “Deuk-chan is so much crazier than Syaon or Eom-ji but I actually felt pity for him. He got married just to conceal his real feelings. I feel more awful for his family. And of course, Doha who suffered for so many years,” said the fan

The first mentioned fan felt My Lovely Liar writers gave Deuk-chan’s BL storyline an unjust entry. “Why did the LGBT character have to be the bad guy and sacrificial lamb? I would rather have had him do something truly sacrificial purely of love, instead of jealousy. I guess, it was too much to hope for, for a K-drama,” they said. A fan agreed by saying, “I too agree with you and dislike the gay villains and bury your gays trope I did not see him liking Do-ha coming at all lol but then when he was revealed it all made sense.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

K-dramas have only recently begun to integrate LGBTQ storylines/characters as it is still taboo in South Korea. Others welcomed the sudden twist. “I love how they turned it into a classic love-jealousy crime. Sounds weird but I’m kind of tired of the random psychopaths that just kill cause it’s fun, Here it’s finally an interesting villain again that also feels remorse. I like it,” said a fan. Some felt it also gave Deuk-chan’s reasoning to stay by Do-han’s side more emotional meaning.

You can read more K-drama news in our hub here, and how fans felt about Sayeon in My Lovely Liar here.

Article continues after ad