My Lovely Liar’s BL storyline left K-drama fans “speechless”

The mystery romance K-drama My Lovely Liar had fans stunned when learning the truth behind Deuk-chan’s true feelings for Do-ha led to an unsuspected BL (Boys Love) storyline.
My Lovely Liar centered on fans trying to uncover the truth behind Eom-ji’s murder. Do-ha was not the killer from the get-go. Episode 14 revealed the killer was someone fans had theorized for some time. All the clues started to point to someone else having been at the beach with a red jersey the night Eom-ji disappeared.
When Jae-chan (Nam Hyeon-woo) turned himself into the authorities as the killer, it finally proved Do-ha’s innocence. But there was another hidden secret.
Fans never truly expected My Lovely Liar to have a BL storyline. But then Deuk-chan confessed to Sol-hee that he has been in love with Do-ha for years. Fan reactions to the storyline are divided between some welcoming the sudden twist, sympathy for Deuk-chan, and others unsure of the BL sacrificial lamb angle.
K-drama fans feel some sympathy for Deuk-Chan after the BL reveal in My Lovely Liar
While some fans theorized Deuk-Chan as the culprit earlier on, the sudden love confession had fans pity the character but also somewhat upset at how the K-drama handled it.
A fan on Reddit commented, “I genuinely did not want DC to be the killer. His actions towards Doha now makes sense. DC liked Do-ha, but I think he killed Eom-ji accidentally, and could not muster up the courage to confess. While, I completely understand his actions, almost making me pity him.”
Another fan expressed how Deuk-chan’s confession changed their outlook about him. “Deuk-chan is so much crazier than Syaon or Eom-ji but I actually felt pity for him. He got married just to conceal his real feelings. I feel more awful for his family. And of course, Doha who suffered for so many years,” said the fan
The first mentioned fan felt My Lovely Liar writers gave Deuk-chan’s BL storyline an unjust entry. “Why did the LGBT character have to be the bad guy and sacrificial lamb? I would rather have had him do something truly sacrificial purely of love, instead of jealousy. I guess, it was too much to hope for, for a K-drama,” they said. A fan agreed by saying, “I too agree with you and dislike the gay villains and bury your gays trope I did not see him liking Do-ha coming at all lol but then when he was revealed it all made sense.”
K-dramas have only recently begun to integrate LGBTQ storylines/characters as it is still taboo in South Korea. Others welcomed the sudden twist. “I love how they turned it into a classic love-jealousy crime. Sounds weird but I’m kind of tired of the random psychopaths that just kill cause it’s fun, Here it’s finally an interesting villain again that also feels remorse. I like it,” said a fan. Some felt it also gave Deuk-chan’s reasoning to stay by Do-han’s side more emotional meaning.
