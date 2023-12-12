My Life with the Walter Boys: Who does Jackie end up with?

My Life with the Walter Boys, both the Netflix series and the Wattpad novel upon which it’s based, has proven a hit – but the question remains: who does Jackie end up with?

Much like The Summer I Turned Pretty, My Life with the Walter Boys is a teen drama series that sees the main character caught up in a love triangle with two brothers. In the new Netflix series, it’s between Jackie Howard and her love interests Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry) Walter.

Since dropping last week, the show – based on Ali Novak’s viral Wattpad novel of the same name – has quickly become Netflix’s most popular series, currently sitting in first place on the streamer’s top 10 chart and receiving recommendations from Virgin River fans.

One of the biggest question marks hangs over who Jackie ends up with – so, here’s what happens at the end of the book and the show. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Although it seems like Jackie will stay with Alex, in the finale, she shares a passionate kiss with Cole. The last scene sees a conflicted Jackie on a flight from Colorado to New York – so, for the time being, she is yet to define her relationship with either Alex or Cole, ending in the same way as the book.

In the finale, it appears Jackie is ready for her happily ever after with Alex, the quieter younger brother of Cole. He even tells her that he loves her at Will and Haley’s wedding. However, she doesn’t say it back, and Jackie is clearly still conflicted. While making a speech, Cole says, “When you meet your person, nothing else matters,” and looks over at Jackie.

When they head back to the Colorado house, Jackie helps Danny pack for New York where she discovers a gift: the broken teapot her late sister gave to her, which has been fixed by Cole. She goes to confront him in the workshop, but the pair end up sharing a kiss.

In the following scene, Alex wakes up to find a note from Jackie saying, “I’m sorry.” Noticing the teapot, he assumes it has something to do with Cole and confronts him. But by this point it’s too late – Jackie’s already on a flight to New York with Danny.

She needs to get some clarity – and the best way to do so is to get as far away from the Walter home as possible. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to say we are team Cole.

Netflix is yet to confirm a Season 2, and the same goes for a sequel to Novak’s novel. However, she did tease on her site: “In the past I’ve said there won’t be a published sequel. However, now that the show has been released on Netflix, I may or may not be working on something exciting! Keep your eyes peeled for exciting news by following me on Twitter and Instagram.”

My Life with the Walter Boys is available to stream on Netflix now – stay tuned for news on Season 2 in our hub here, and check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

