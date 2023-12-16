My Hero Academia Season 7 gets release date with official trailer

My Hero Academia fandom have been highly anticipating news on the anime’s return. Now, after a long wait, we finally have a release date for Season 7 of the series, as well as an official trailer.

Over the years, My Hero Academia has made a name for itself in the anime community. The anime series is known for its vibrant colors as well as its intense and lengthy battles. The series reached its peak after the legendary fight between All For One and All Might, and since then, the anime has given us several other unforgettable moments.

My Hero Academia anime got much darker with season 6 — thanks to Shigaraki and AFO finally making their ultimate move against the heroes. On the other hand, manga fans are witnessing the final saga of the story as the heroes gather against AFO.

Anime-only MHA fans are still oblivious to the events that’ll be featured in Season 7, but they’ll soon witness the darkness of Horikoshi’s story when the next season hits the screens next year.

At Jump Festa 2024, Studio Bones confirmed that Season 7 of My Hero Academia will premiere with its first episode on May 4, 2023. That wasn’t the only surprise for MHA fans, as the release date announcement was accompanied by a fancy, flamboyant trailer.

The trailer gave us a good look at all the main characters, including Deku and All Might. We can see the destruction the Villains caused to the city, pushing heroes to the edge. The World’s greatest hero, All Might, can be seen giving a speech to his students to motivate everyone for the coming fight.

On top of that, we can see a glimpse of Shigaraki’s backstory, which will surely make our eyes teary. However, the trailer’s major highlight was the appearance of Star and Stripe, America’s greatest hero. It would be interesting to see her finally going against All For One.

Studio Bones hasn’t revealed the official episode count for Season 7, but judging from the previous seasons, we can expect the next season to feature around 24 episodes. Regardless, we’ll hopefully get more information about the episode count as we get closer to the season’s release.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.