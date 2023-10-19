My Hero Academia Chapter 404 will be arriving soon, and here are the release details that you should know about.

My Hero Academia‘s World was going through a difficult phase until Bakugou returned to the picture. All Might was trying harder to handle AFO despite being powerless. Every civilian was continuously keeping a check on the fight with a heavy heart. While some still had faith in the hero, some had accepted the fact that he wouldn’t be able to survive the fight against the villainous entity.

However, things have changed as the spoilers for the upcoming chapter have revealed that Bakugou will give All Might a supporting hand, and things will again start favoring our beloved quirkless hero.

So, if you are eager to know when the official chapter will be out, here you go.

My Hero Academia Chapter 404 release date and time

My Hero Academia Chapter 404 will be released on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 8:00pm PST. Viz Media and Manga Plus will provide you the English translations of the chapter at the below timings:

8:00am PST

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am CST

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

What happened in My Hero Academia Chapter 403?

The chapter starts with showing AM recalling the time when he used to read books with his mother. He also thinks that his origin is entirely different from any other hero. He says he can’t even call it a proper origin. The next panel brings us back to the present, where we see AFO using every trick to take AM down.

AFO knows how dangerous an injured hero can be, and that’s why he used one of his abilities that paralyzed All Might instantly. The villain couldn’t feel more excited after seeing AM’s awful condition.

On the other side, Deku keeps on fighting Tomura, but he can’t concentrate entirely on his fight because he continuously thinks about his mentor, whose vestige is fading from his body. The live fight is watched by the people who believe that the era is going to end.

While Deku prays for his mentor, he suddenly looks toward the floating U.A, and spots Bakugou.

