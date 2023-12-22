My Demon theory breaks down Do-hee and Gu Won’s final fate

Netflix’s My Demon K-drama has fans looking at every possible detail for hints at the story’s possible conclusion. Now, a popular fan theory is breaking down the fate of Do-hee and Gu Won’s love story.

Do-hee’s (Kim Yoo-jung) life turns upside down when her adoptive grandmother dies. While not blood-related to her children, the inheritance left her as the new boss of her company… only if she gets married. Before this, her fate became tied to a demon named Gu Won (Song Kang). His tattoo and powers pass on to her, and the only way to stop himself from disappearing is to stay by her side.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

My Demon has fans on the edge of their seats, as K-dramas are well-known for fated storylines between the main characters. Above all, My Demon has given fans a few clues that Gu Won meeting Do-hee was no accident.

As someone is after Do-hee, her position as CEO, and her role in hidden secrets, Gu Won also faces turmoil. He’s losing his powers and becoming human, but what if it’s part of where the K-drama‘s ending is headed?

Article continues after ad

Do-hee and Gu Won will swap destines in My Demon

According to a fan theory on Twitter/X, hints throughout the K-drama and in Episode 8 tease that Do-hee will become an immortal demon and Gu Won will become human.

Article continues after ad

Fans are aware that Gu Won has been a demon collecting contracts for 200 years. But he had no real recollection of his past until he met Do-hee and lost his powers. Without his powers, he’s lost a big part of what made him immortal. Gu Won has also begun to dream, but not just any dreams – he’s dreaming of his past life as a human.

Article continues after ad

The dreams hint that he became a demon in the Joseon era and sees an unknown woman dancing with swords. Many fans believe the woman is none other than Do-hee. According to the theory, many of the show’s homeless woman’s forewarnings have come true. The homeless woman is believed to be God, hinted at by her faded “Good” hat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In Episode 3, she warned Gu Won that he would die an “insignificant” death. It just so happens that Gu Won often uses the word to refer to humans. The seventh episode proved it true when a psychotic killer stabbed Gu Won outside a theater. The theory also explains that the homeless woman said the ‘wheel was turning’ when speaking about the couple.

Article continues after ad

Her words are connected to the tarot card Do-hee pulled at the start of My Demon. She pulled the wheel of fortune. Her coworker explains it can mean a fated reunion. It just so happens Gu Won and Do-hee met by accident on a blind date. The card also means fate can repeat itself, but also depend on a person’s will and actions.

Article continues after ad

So far, Gu Won and Do-hee have chosen to be with each other. The final hint of the My Demon theory is the card’s number – X, or 10. It symbolizes both the end and the start of a new beginning. The theory suggests that because Gu Won is remembering his past, he’s becoming human and will likely remember having loved Do-hee in a past life – but becoming a demon wiped those memories.

Article continues after ad

In return, Do-hee having been given Gu Won’s tattoo is also symbolic. Based on the theory, Do-hee will become the next demon, or was its original owner.

Article continues after ad

“I wanted to let you know that we will most likely end 2023 with him remembering that he has loved her all his life and her not even remembering who he is,” said the fan.

Read more Tv & Movies content here, and more K-drama news here.