My Demon fans break down Gu-won’s connection to Do-hee’s parents

My Demon Episode 12 unearthed the memories of Gu-won’s human life, but it also ended with a jaw-dropping reveal that he was involved with the date Do-hee’s parents died – here’s a full fan breakdown.

Netflix’s hit fantasy romance has multiple interwoven threads of mystery. Gu-won finally learns of his past life with Do-hee and the heartbreaking tragedy behind their love. The K-drama also revealed the upsetting truth behind the death of Madam Ju, but left the mystery of the unsung truth behind the death of Do-hee’s parents.

Throughout the K-drama, it’s known that they died when she was a child and she was taken in by Madam Ju. But hints sprinkled throughout speculated she had something to do with it, or knew something she had never told Do-hee.

My Demon Episode 12 cracked the case even further with its dramatic reveal of what happened that night, Gu-won’s involvement, and Madam Ju’s story.

Madam Ju knew Gu-won before her death

During the ending of My Demon Episode 12, it’s revealed that Madam Ju saw Gu-won appear after the car crash and burn one of his contracts, supposedly linked to Do-hee’s parents.

The truth was finally revealed about Gu-won’s past life. His dreams revealed he was from a wealthy or well-respected family during the Joseon era. While skipping his classes, he met a young woman by the river practicing a traditional Korean dance. The woman is Wol-sim, the past version of Do-hee. As the story goes, they begin to fall in love but their class statuses prove a problem. They still fall in love, with Gu-won following her footsteps into learning Christianity – a religion forbidden at the time.

Due to Wol-shim’s involvement in secret meetings, she’s killed. It sends Gu-won into a fit of pure rage and he kills everyone involved. He claims he’d rather be in hell than heaven and kills himself at the end. But it proves not to be his only connection to Do-hee.

By the end of My Demon Episode 12, details about the death of Do-hee’s parents are also revealed. Madam Ju was present when the car crashed, but it was made out to seem that she was responsible. She was found in the shower by her son washing away her sins.

Before Madam Ju’s death, it was also hinted that she had her sins to atone for. It’s revealed that after the car crash, Gu-won appears looking almost content as he manifests one of his contracts before burning it, implying the deal has been fulfilled. He turns to find Madam Ju looking at him in shock, but he looks at her as if knowing who she is and smirks.

My Demon fans theorize the truth behind the crash

Multiple theories have risen since My Demon Episode 12, with fans not wholeheartedly believing Gu-won is responsible for the death of Do-hee’s parents. After learning their tragic love story in the past, many felt there was more to the story.

As you may know, Gu-won has been a demon for hundreds of years. He makes deals with humans in exchange for them going to hell when the 10-year timeframe is up. At first, fans did believe Madam Ju had something to do with the car crash – but how? The episode revealed that Do-hee’s father worked for Madam Ju and the company. He had left some time before Do-hee was 10 but was called to the company the night of the crash.

The revelation that Gu-won was there at their death and Madam Ju saw him has fans speculating how the events are connected.

“Dohee’s parents died in a car accident, I feel like Madam Ju is the one who caused it that’s why she confessed in Ep 2, she fears not receiving DH forgiveness than going to hell, in ep 9 she was seen washing away her sins and in ep 12, Guwon’s smile is suspicious,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

But another fan counters, saying, “I think she feared not getting Dohee’s forgiveness because she knew her son did it and covered up for him. I also think Dohee’s parents made the deal to have a child and maybe that’s why it’s been mentioned a few times that they died on her 11th birthday.”

Both hold valuable truths. It may very well be that Madam Ju had learned the truth about her son’s plan to get rid of Do-hee’s parents. It’s the reason why she was there in the first place and why she was seen praying for forgiveness. She was guilt-ridden, having not stopped her son sooner. But even with Gu-won being there, Do-hee’s parents were meant to die regardless. My Demon made it a point to explain they died before her 11th birthday. Gu-won’s contract lasts 10 years.

Ultimately, Gu-won is not responsible for their deaths. It was a mere coincidence that by human intervention his clients died when they were supposed to. Fate played its hand as Madam Ju never met Gu-won again before he married Do-hee.

