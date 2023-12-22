My Demon fan theory unearths villain & who wants to kill Do-hee

Like most K-dramas, My Demon interweaves a thriller storyline amid Do-hee and Gu Won’s love story as a central villain lurks in the shadows – and one theory might have put the pieces together.

Do-hee’s life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The Netflix K-drama details her story as having lost her parents at a young age. She was adopted by Joo Cheon-sook (Madam Ju), the founder and CEO of Mirae Group. Cheon-sook quickly becomes a mother figure and adores Do-hee for her genuine nature compared to her other spoiled children.

Article continues after ad

After her suspicious death, Do-hee is made chairman – but only if she is married. However, an evil arises as a hidden figure throughout the K-drama wants her dead and works with a heinous killer to get the job done. As Gu Won and Do-hee’s romance develops, so do the villain’s tactics in My Demon.

Article continues after ad

A popular theory might have cracked the case and confirmed fans’ suspicion of who the culprit is.

The villain in My Demon is within the family

A theory posted on Reddit breaks down that the possible villain of My Demon is none other than Noh Seok-min, Madam Ju’s firstborn son.

Article continues after ad

SBS

The K-drama often depicts the shadowed villain in a leather jacket and has connections to the serial killer after Do-hee. As fans know, the killer has an obsession with Do-hee and the family. The killer has tried almost everything, from acid to coming into possession of Gu Won’s demon manual and stabbing him. But based on the theory, Seok-min is the most viable person to be the villain.

Article continues after ad

Details like the leather jacket he wore at the shooting range with Do-hee is a start. But the theory explains, “He was the one who sent Do-hee to prison, and the villain needed Do-hee to be separated from Gu Won to kill him. And there’s a scene where he’s telling his wife that this is the end when the news says Do-hee is arrested. I think this is probably for the fact that he got to know that Gu Won is dead from the serial killer.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Many fans began to assume Seok-min’s son, Noh Do-gyeong, was the killer. He showed many displays of erratic behavior and violence. The theory also has another suggestion: that Do-gyeong is instead uncovering his father’s plan. It would explain why he went to the meetup point at the subway station after the killer and found nothing.

Article continues after ad

The theory continues that Seok-min killed his mother for a reason and his connection to the killer. After all, Seok-min was adamantly against an autopsy. My Demon had a scene where Madam Ju said the apple didn’t fall far from the tree, to boot.

Article continues after ad

“There’s a possibility that Noh Suk Min was born out of an affair that Madam Ju’s husband had with someone else,” said the fan. “What if the serial killer is Noh Suk min’s secret love child with someone else, and only Madam Ju knew about it or something?”

“This serial killer guy was never accepted by Madam Ju’s family for being an illegitimate child, but she took in an orphan like Do-hee and raised her, and maybe the killer has been having a grudge against Do-hee for a long time since that, and that’s why he wants to kill her or something.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The pieces of the puzzle fit well enough to corroborate the theory. But will it come true by the My Demon finale?

Read more TV & Movies news here, and K-drama content here.