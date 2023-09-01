Muzzle: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, & more
Muzzle is a new action-drama that looks like a cross between Marley & Me, Turner & Hooch, and John Wick. Here’s everything we know about the movie, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.
Marley & Me is a tragic story involving a dog. Turner & Hooch is about a cop teaming up with a pooch. And John Wick is a tale of revenge, driven by the death of a puppy. Muzzle looks to combine elements of all three movies.
Aaron Eckhart takes centre stage as an LA cop whose police dog is shot dead on duty, resulting in him teaming up with another K-9 to avenge his fallen friend.
John Stalberg Jr. directs from a script he wrote with Carlyle Eubank, and full details can be found below, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.
Muzzle release date: When’s it out?
Muzzle hits US cinemas on September 29, 2023.
According to the film’s YouTube channel, it will also be “everywhere you rent movies” that same day, meaning its going day-and-date.
Muzzle trailer
The trailer for Muzzle hit YouTube this week, and can be viewed below:
“They killed my dog,” says Aaron Eckhart’s K-9 police officer at the start of the teaser. He’s then partnered with a new pooch, and kills those responsible for the rest of the trailer’s runtime.
Muzzle cast: Who’s in it?
The main Muzzle cast can be viewed below, including the actors and the characters they play:
- Aaron Eckhart as Jake Rosser
- Stephen Lang as Leland
- Penelope Mitchell as Mia
- Diego Tinoco as Hernandez
- Nick Searcy as Captain Freeman
- Kyle Smithson as Officer O’Keefe
- Gregory Hines as Aldo Damon
Muzzle plot: What’s it about?
Here’s the official synopsis for Muzzle, so click away now if you don’t want any more of the plot spoiled!
“LAPD K-9 officer Jake Rosser and his K-9 partner Ace battle it out on the streets of LA when they get into a shootout with local drug dealers and Ace is shot dead. In a moment of crisis, Jake tries to get an EMT to look at Ace and assaults him when he refuses, resulting in him taking leave from the force.
“Blocked by Internal Affairs, muzzled by his own superiors from finding the shooter’s identity, Jake resolves to go rogue and partners with ‘Socks,’ a violent K-9 with titanium incisors and a mysterious past. Jake and Socks aim to uncover a vast conspiracy that has a chokehold on the city and take vengeance on those responsible.”
Muzzle is out at the end of this month, while for more movie previews, click below:
