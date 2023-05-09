Muppets Mayhem writer Adam F. Goldberg wants the new musical show to kick off an Avengers-style shared universe that he’s calling the “Muppetverse.“

A brand-new Muppet show launches on Disney+ tomorrow (May 10). Called The Muppets Mayhem, the show’s official synopsis is as follows:

“The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.”

This first season consists of 10 episodes, which are filled with musical and comedy cameos. But one of the writers sees Muppets Mayhem as the jumping off point for a series of Muppet spinoffs.

Muppets Mayhem could kick off Avengers-style shared universe

The Goldbergs showrunner Adam F Goldberg is a writer and executive producer of The Muppets Mayhem, and compares what the show is doing to how Marvel gave birth to the MCU.

“Marvel started the MCU with Iron Man,” Goldberg writes on Twitter. “The plan is for The Mayhem to spark an epic Muppetverse… so I need your thoughts on what Muppet(s) deserve to get their own series???”

That initial Iron Man movie was followed by The Incredible Hulk, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger, all of which fed into The Avengers. And suggestions for Muppet shows came thick and fast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Muppet fans want Sweetums, Scooter, and Sam the Eagle spinoffs

Fans of the Muppets has lots of spinoff ideas for Adam F. Goldberg, including a Sweetums origin story that prompted Goldberg to Tweet: “Sweetums terrified me a a kid. Almost as much as when Bert and Ernie went into that Egyptian temple.”

A gritty cop show that revolves around Scooter was also pitched…

While Sam the Eagle presenting a political series like The Daily Show had Goldberg Tweeting “EPIC.”

The Muppets Mayhem drops on Disney+ tomorrow. For more TV and Movies coverage, check out the below previews…

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Barry Season 4 | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2