Mufasa review: Stunning yet shaky Lion King revamp isn’t a Disney classic

In his most unexpected move yet, indie filmmaker Barry Jenkins has entered the circle of life with Mufasa: The Lion King. This isn’t the next great Disney classic, but the animal kingdom can now emote, a marked improvement from Jon Favreau’s divisive 2019 remake.

If there’s one thing the House of Mouse’s live-action remakes can do, it’s generate discourse. Often, we see a similar trend unfolding: they are critically panned but make bank at the box office.

Take 2019’s Aladdin, which earned an average 57% Rotten Tomatoes score but grossed more than $1 billion. The photorealistic reimagined Lion King was similarly rated 51% by the critics, but it broke all kinds of box office records with its $1.6 billion haul.

A lot of the criticism comes down to accusations that Disney has run out of ideas, instead tapping into our sense of nostalgia for a quick buck. But even if this were the case, Mufasa: The Lion King moves past this with an original story by Jeff Nathanson and improved visuals by Jenkins.

What is Mufasa: The Lion King about?

Serving as both a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King, Mufasa starts off in the current timeline at the Pride Lands of Tanzania. Simba and Nala are the King and Queen, and they’ve now got a daughter, Kiara (voiced excellently by Beyoncé’s real-life daughter, Blue Ivy Carter).

Ahead of a storm, Kiara is told to take shelter with Timon and Pumbaa. It’s unclear why Simba and Nala must separate, but all you need to know is Kiara is scared. Thankfully, everyone’s favorite wise elder, Rafiki, is on hand to teach the young cub her family history.

The four of them sit down as Rafiki recalls the backstory of how Mufasa came to be a hero, while Taka transformed into the villainous Scar. It doesn’t start out this way, though – initially, they’re like brothers.

Their paradise is thrust into chaos when they face a drawn-out battle against a pride of white lions known as “The Outsiders”.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a visual feat

Let’s address the CGI elephant in the room: the visuals. Much like its predecessor, there are no humans in this tale. Instead, the animals of the Pride Lands – from giraffes and gazelles to elephants and rhinos – have been transformed into “live-action” with photorealistic animation.

Disney Rafiki is back

For me, Favreau’s Lion King remake went a little too far with the realism, instead venturing into uncanny valley territory. At times it felt like watching a David Attenborough documentary, only the animals were talking and, even worse, singing.

If you agree with this criticism, you’ll no doubt like what Jenkins and the CGI crew have done with Mufasa. The animals have emotion, the landscapes are lush and varied, and the cinematography is more engaging, with scenery ranging from harsh, snowy mountains to sparse, arid deserts.

Ultimately, Mufasa is just more exciting to look at, but the effects alone don’t carry the weight of this upgrade. The starry voice cast plays a crucial role in breathing life into these characters.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé’s return as Simba and Nala, bringing a warm yet regal quality to their characters. Kelvin Harrison Jr. shines as Taka, demonstrating the emotional complexity required for a character whose arc takes a drastic shift.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are once again hilarious as TImon and Pumbaa, delivering chuckle-worthy interludes to the otherwise serious story, while John Kani exudes comedy and compassion as Rafiki.

The casting director knew what they were doing when they booked Mads Mikkelsen, Hollywood’s go-to big bad, as Kiros. His husky, commanding tones lend themselves well to the menacing leader of the Outsiders.

No time for a sing-along

The list goes on and on, but this is where one of the new movie’s challenges comes into play. By spanning two timelines, the story introduces a larger-than-usual ensemble, which, while ambitious, can diminish the emotional beats at times.

Disney

Ultimately, this film is for kids, and with attention spans shorter than ever, balancing the new and old characters across multiple generations might be a tougher sell than the OG.

Mufasa attempts to raise the stakes with its battle against the Outsiders, but one thing that’s noticeably lacking is the big-gut-wrenching moment à la Mufasa’s death (this may be a positive if you’re still in therapy from the last time).

Though the plot succeeds at giving Scar his villain origin story, his descent still feels somewhat abrupt, while concepts like “Milele” seem shoehorned in to try and tap into what made the first Lion King so iconic. This rings especially true when considering the soundtrack.

I challenge you to find one ‘90s kid who doesn’t know the words to The Lion King’s certified bangers. Like them or loathe them, ’Circle of Life’, ‘Can You Feel The Love’, and ‘Hakuna Matata’ left an indelible mark on pop culture.

Although there are echoes of the score and songs that make their way into Mufasa, the soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, features entirely new tunes that just don’t have that same sing-along quality.

Don’t get me wrong, there are some excellent compositions that will no doubt resonate with audiences. Anika Noni Rose and Keith David’s performance of ‘Milele’ and the Outsiders’ rendition of ‘Bye Bye’ stand out, but they probably won’t stick around in your mind after you leave the theater.

Dexerto Review Score: 3/5 – Good

Every filmmaker has to make their war movie, and for Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King just might be it – except here, the soldiers are all-digital animals. This project is a surprising choice for the Moonlight director, who himself admitted to some apprehension about taking it on.

Still, he’s delivered a visually stunning tale that explores brotherhood, betrayal, and legacy, allowing his creativity to shine through the Disney framework. It may not join the pantheon of all-time Disney classics, but it’s sure to be a roaring success (sorry) for both parents and kids alike this holiday season.

Mufasa: The Lion King lands in theaters on December 20, 2024. Until then, check out the Disney+ releases for this month, the new movies heading to streaming, and our roundup of the best films of 2024.

