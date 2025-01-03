MrBeast promises the show’s biggest issue will get fixed after Episode 4

Mr. Beast’s Beast Games has set records as the biggest game show in history, but the sheer scale of it all has impacted the existing storytelling. In a new video, MrBeast has made hopeful promises about this as it moves towards the finale.

Costing more than $100 million with 1,000 competitors fighting for a $5 million prize, Beast Games has earned the title of the biggest game show in history by a number of metrics. The downside, however, is that such scale, combined with the limitations of the episode format, leaves little room for the standout contestants and layered storytelling that game shows like The Traitors thrive on.

Now that the active player count has been whittled down to 60 competitors on Beast Island, MrBeast has promised that the storytelling is about to get a major upgrade.

MrBeast calls the final episodes his “best content” ever

In the video posted to his Instagram Story, MrBeast begins by acknowledging that the next stage of the game has a honed pool of participants. “Beast Games is starting to get to the point where there’s not as many contestants, ’cause, you know, at the start we had more contestants than any game show in history,” he explains.

Now that the pool of contestants has been whittled down to the 60 competing for the final prize, “The storytelling in next week’s episode, and the episode after that, is gonna start getting so good,” he says. “I can’t wait for you guys to watch these coming up episodes, and eight, nine, and ten, towards the end of Beast Games.”

Players not getting enough time in the spotlight and the story moving at too rapid a pace is a common complaint amongst the show’s many scathing reviews, but the conclusion looks to fix that issue and hone its focus on the few people who remain.

He closed the video with pride over the series. “It’s the best content I’ve ever made in my life, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it, so hopefully you guys are keeping up with it,” he says, “And I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store these coming weeks.”

We’ll keep you updated on the rules and challenges, and all the eliminations, as the series rolls along.