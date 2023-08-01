MrBeast is in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

One of MrBeast’s most unexpected collaborations has been revealed: he has a surprise cameo role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Mutant Mayhem is the latest movie in the TMNT franchise, a Spider-Verse-esque animated reboot that pits the pizza-loving turtles against Superfly and his army of mutants.

While the central mask-wearing quartet is voiced by relative unknowns, there’s some big names in the supporting cast, including Jackie Chan, John Cena, Ice Cube, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s one star that nobody knew before the movie hit cinemas: MrBeast.

MrBeast cameo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem revealed

MrBeast is credited as “Times Square Guy” in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Some viewers have been left confused by the cameo, as they didn’t even notice it in the theater. “My theory is that he is in the new #TMNTMovie, but not the version I seen or all of us seen in the UK; he might only be in the US/American Version in the movie theater/cinema,” one user wrote.

Article continues after ad

It’s more likely that people didn’t register it as MrBeast’s voice as it’s over so quickly. “Didn’t notice him the first viewing so imma keep an ear out for him during the second,” another wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others have made similar jokes about MrBeast’s “next video” with the Turtles. “He’s about to buy all the turtles a Tesla,” one tweeted. “Is he buying infinite amounts of pizza in the movie?” another wrote. “Today I poured 500 gallons of radioactive ooze into the sewer! Whatever animal doesn’t die from the radiation gets $100,000!” a third joked.

Article continues after ad

While some TMNT fans have criticized the influencer’s cameo, others have supported it. “You know this makes a ton of sense. The TEENAGE Mutant Ninja Turtles would absolutely watch his stuff,” one argued.

“I’m sitting here like what??? Who cares?? Then I remember this isn’t for my generation anymore. Loads of young boys and girls love Mr Beast,” another wrote.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below: