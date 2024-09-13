10 movies with the most shocking twists to watch after Speak No Evil

With Speak No Evil out now, it’s the perfect time to check out some movies with shocking twists that’ll have you questioning everything you ever thought you knew.

When a new movie tricks audiences with an impeccable twist, there’s nothing quite like it. Whether it’s horror movies or hard-hitting dramas, a well-placed twist can make a simple movie-watching experience seem like a nightmare, a dream, or both.

Speak No Evil is the latest flick to make a name for itself with a twist. Based on the 2022 Danish movie, this horror features a major spin that makes it one of the most disturbing horrors around. Thankfully, that’s not all that’s on offer.

Here are 10 movies with shocking twists you need to watch after Speak No Evil (spoiler-free!). But be warned – if you’re looking for The Sixth Sense, you won’t find it here, since there’s nobody on this planet that doesn’t already know about that one. See, even this list has a twist!

Speak No Evil (2022)

Nordisk Film

What it’s about: When a Danish husband and wife meet another boisterous couple on holiday, they agree to spend some time at their isolated farm with them and their mute son. However, as the new pals become confined in close quarters, suspicions arise and tensions boil as it becomes clear not everything is as it seems.

What we think: Okay, if you’ve seen the 2024 remake (or its highly-criticized trailer), you’ll already know the big twist behind this one. But remake star Mackenzie Davis doesn’t think the spoiler matters, so we don’t either! And if you’re lucky enough to have not had the wist spoiled, then Speak No Evil’s non-English language predecessor is a must-watch.

As the atmosphere moves from strained to cringe-worthy to full-out terror, this horror proves itself to be truly diabolical and disturbing. The twist is a little beyond guessable, meaning you might not see what’s coming, and you’ll be truly freaked out when you realize what’s been going on right under your nose.

Oldboy (2003)

Show East

What it’s about: After being released from a prison where he’s been kept captive for 15 years, Oh Dae-su must work through a web of conspiracies to find out who took him, as he takes violent revenge on those who wronged him.

What we think: If you want a twist ending that’s less, “Ha, they got me!” and more, “Oh, time for me to rip my own brain out so I don’t have to remember watching that,” then Oldboy is for you. Granted, it’s one hell of an action movie, with some genre-defying set pieces and impeccable sequences, but it’s also disturbing beyond comprehension.

Without giving much away, you’ll find that, as the film goes on, something vicious lurks under Oldboy’s surface. And when you find out what it is, you’ll feel like you weren’t supposed to be watching any of it in the first place.

Planet of the Apes (1968)

20th Century Fox

What it’s about: The first in a decade-spanning film franchise, Planet of the Apes follows an astronaut crew after they crash land on a strange planet, wherein intelligent, humanoid apes appear to have taken over society.

What we think: If all you know of Planet of the Apes is the modern-era film series (or the art-defying Planet of the Apes musical featured in The Simpsons), then you’re missing out. The 1968 original adaptation was a sci-fi landmark and birthed one of the greatest franchises known to man. (I’m not including that Tim Burton remake. I’m sorry.)

The twist is one of the most well-known at this point, thanks to its quotability. But even if you know what’s to come, it’s still worth watching the entire movie to understand truly just how effective this twist was when the movie came out. In fact, twist endings were essentially popularized by Planet of the Apes, meaning you ought to be thanking it for most other movies on this list. I love you, Dr. Zaius!

Parasite (2019)

CJ Entertainment

What it’s about: A poor family living in Seoul slowly infiltrates the home of a wealthy, unsuspecting couple. However, despite their achievements and sneaky status-climbing, some dark secrets buried in the home will soon come to the surface and threaten to undo everyone.

What we think: Oscar darling and 2019 superstar Parasite made waves for serving as a razor-sharp commentary on the class and wealth divide. Kicking off the “eat the rich” sub-genre that soon became the go-to cinematic topic of the decade, it never got quite as disturbing, nor as twisted, as Parasite.

The twist itself is almost subpar to the rest of the glossy terror of the movie, but that doesn’t make it any less affecting. You’ll be left wondering how this squeaky-clean house of cards will come tumbling down, and it ends in a climax as assaulting as the image of blood on a birthday cake.

Psycho (1960)

Paramount Pictures

What it’s about: After a young woman steals money from her workplace, she takes off on the road, finding shelter in the quiet and disarming Bates Motel. However, as she gets to know the lanky and unassuming Norman Bates, who runs the place, she finds that her predicament might be far from over.

What we think: It’s a hard task to describe the plot of Psycho without giving away either one of the two twists that occur. It’s one of the most enduring and iconic horror movies of all time, and for good reason. If you’ve had the pleasure of never seeing it, then you’ll find yourself utterly thrown by the multiple twists and turns that take this from a simple slasher to a psychological nightmare.

From the blind-siding shower scene to the eerie opening scenes, Psycho is a masterclass in creating tension and dread. Its ability to plant the wrong seeds and play with audience expectations is just more evidence that this Hitchcock banger has stood the test of time.

The Village (2004)

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

What it’s about: An isolated community lives deep in the wilderness, getting by with minimal resources. But they must live by unbreakable rules to ensure they survive and outlast the terrifying monsters that live within their territory.

What we think: There may not be The Sixth Sense on this list, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t not include an M. Night Shyamalan entry somewhere. The director’s status as a ‘twist mastermind’ might be overplayed (and, frankly, incorrect), but The Village is his second-biggest accomplishment when it comes to knocking audiences for six.

The Village might have bore the brunt of criticism when it came out, but to write it off as a silly thriller with a major twist is doing it a disservice. It’s actually a haunting, animalistic nightmare hidden under the cloak of a warm-toned Autumn day. And yes, the twist is bizarre, but it’s still pretty damn effective if you’re happily on board for Shyamalan’s ride.

Gone Girl (2014)

20th Century Fox

What it’s about: When the semi-famous wife of a brooding, unsympathetic husband suddenly goes missing, all signs point to him as the main suspect. However, as the mystery of Amy Dunne unfolds, it transpires that Nicholas Dunne might be part of a bigger conspiracy than he could ever have imagined.

What we think: Gone Girl might not be considered as a major “twist movie” to most, but if you’re unfamiliar with the movie (or Gillian Flynn’s incredible novel), then the halfway point shift will have you shaken. In the first half of the film, you’re unsure as to whose side you’re on. By the midway mark, you’ll definitely have picked a side, for better or worse.

Part of what makes Gone Girl so special is the three-way display of cohesion and talent from director David Fincher and stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. But the rest of the thriller’s appeal comes from the blood-soaked and unpredictable underbelly that keeps you wondering whether you’re really getting the full picture.

Primal Fear (1996)

Paramount Pictures

What it’s about: Based on the 1993 novel by William Diehl, Primal Fear is a psychological crime thriller that follows a Chicago-based defense attorney who works to prove his client, an altar boy accused of murdering a bishop, is innocent.

What we think: Criminal dramas are an underrated genre when it comes to satisfying twists, and Primal Fear is a great example. The drama itself is dark and disturbing, but when it comes to the surprise ending, you’ll be wondering how you didn’t really see what was going on the entire time.

With killer performances from Richard Gere, Laura Linney, and Edward Norton (in his theatrical debut, mind you), Primal Fear is a tense crime procedural that has an unpredictable terror running through it. As Martin Vail works to unpack this violent case, you get the sense that something is off, you just can’t put your finger on what.

The Others (2001)

Dimension Films

What it’s about: In 1945, a woman and her two children live in an old house under complete darkness. But the arrival of new servants brings an evil atmosphere, and Grace and her daughter and son attempt to take their house back from the ghostly spirits that now lurk within.

What we think: Much like The Village, The Others developed something of a “silly” reputation in the years since it was released. But really, that doesn’t change the fact that, on paper at least, this particular twist is a pretty damn good one. If you like period horror, you’ll find that this really checks all the boxes, evoking spooky imagery and some decent scares.

The twist in question is probably guessable if you’re thinking very hard, but it’s still an eerie addition to an already dark plot, turning this from a simple ghost story into a horror movie with a legacy.

Get Out (2017)

Universal Pictures

What it’s about: When a young black man goes to spend the weekend with his white girlfriend’s family, he’s pulled into a strange and dizzying world of uncomfortable conversations and suspicious characters. His interactions with them, plus those with the only other black people around him, lead to the horrifying discovery that he might be in genuine danger.

What we think: Honestly, the movie-going world seemed like a much better place when Get Out came into the world. Audiences were appropriately rattled by Jordan Peele’s directorial debut and loved him for it. Tapping into the societal psyche, Peele created a fresh and relentless horror that brought equal amounts of laughs and scares.

But Get Out remains an all-timer for its incredible last act when the slow build-up of tension throughout the runtime, at last, comes to an implosion. Not only will you be thrown by the complete twist of hierarchy, but also by the action-packed finale that’ll keep your heart pounding for hours after watching.

But Get Out remains an all-timer for its incredible last act when the slow build-up of tension throughout the runtime, at last, comes to an implosion. Not only will you be thrown by the complete twist of hierarchy, but also by the action-packed finale that'll keep your heart pounding for hours after watching.