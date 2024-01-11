Fans say origin of “chilling” movie Mothers’ Instinct “explains a lot”

Mothers’ Instinct, a psychological period movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, is coming soon – following the release of its “chilling” new trailer, fans have said its origin “explains a lot.”

Anne Hathaway is no stranger to the period drama, whether that be playing British writer Jane Austen in Julian Jarrold’s Becoming Jane or the struggling Fantine in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables adaptation.

The same goes for Jessica Chastain, who appeared in Tate Taylor’s award-winning The Help. But now the pair are teaming up for an altogether different – and rather unsettling – journey back in time with Benoît Delhomme’s latest film, Mothers’ Instinct.

But did you know the psychological thriller isn’t a new film? With the trailer out now, movie lovers have been pointing out the parallels between the plot and its setting.

Fans say origin of “chilling” Mothers’ Instinct “explains a lot”

Mothers’ Instinct is actually a remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s 2018 French-language Belgian film of the same name, a detail that one commenter said “explains a lot.”

Taking to Reddit, they wrote: “That this is a remake of a Belgian film explains a lot. That whole continent loves movies about falling off of stuff, and friends yelling at each other over something that may or may not have happened, and dead kids.”

“Falling off stuff won the latest Palme D’Or!” replied another, highlighting the 2023 courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, which does indeed involve falling off things and a blind son’s moral dilemma as the sole witness to the incident.

Others expressed their excitement for the film, including this person who said: “Between this and Eileen, I’m really digging Anne Hathaway’s streak of ‘woman in a period piece with an unclear, possibly sinister agenda’.”

“I worked on this! Some wild scenes in this one,” said another, while a third added, “This looks chilling. Jessica Chastain always crushes it.” A fourth chimed in: “Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain never disappoint!”

Mothers’ Instinct doesn’t have a release date right now, although the trailer promises it is “coming soon to cinemas.” We’ll be sure to keep you posted when an official date is confirmed.

