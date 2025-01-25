The most threatening Severance character isn’t actually a villain at all

There’s plenty of creepy characters running around Lumon in Severance, but the MDR team has one particular supervisor who may not be who he seems at all.

Severance Season 2 is here, and thankfully, many of the best characters have returned. Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan are all accounted for, as well as Ms. Cobel and Milchick.

In fact, the latter has returned to the screen with a promotion, and is now the Head of the Severed Floor. As we see in the first two episodes, Milchick’s new role isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be, but one thing’s for sure: he’s got his eye on Mark and his team.

Of course, Milchick’s always been something of a threat to the MDR team. But despite his suspicious and often strict behaviour, the actor behind him insists that he’s not a villain.

Severance’s Milchick is “complicated”, but he’s not a villain

Tramell Tillman, who plays Milchick in the Severance cast, told Variety that his character’s intentions are far more complicated than simply wanting to make life miserable for the MDR department.

When asked if he views Milchick as the villain of the show, he replied, “I do not. I think he’s incredibly complicated. The circumstances are complex, and as the season carries forth, I believe that audiences will start to see that unfold a bit.”

Apple TV+

Previously, he also explained, “I think he’s incredibly ambitious. Where he wants to go — as a company man, you soar as high as you can in service of the organization. So if there is an opportunity to serve at a different level, you take it. That’s what Milchick has done.

“This is a man who is willing to climb the corporate ladder and do what it takes to get there. But he’s not a person without heart, or without conscience.”

Milchick’s desire to serve Lumon has been made clear from Season 1. Now, in Season 2, his new responsibilities may come with hidden costs, as Milchick begins to feel outlined from his superiors. (Most notably, he struggles to get the welcome screen on his computer to be changed from “Hello, Ms. Cobel” to his own name.)

The addition of Miss. Huang also poses a problem. Despite being a child, it’s possible Miss. Huang is there to report back to the superiors on Milchick’s behaviour, and the overall atmosphere is one of observance and judgement.

Apple TV+

As such, it’s possible Milchick will be become a more complicated and morally grey character as he begins to crumble or succeed under the new pressures he faces at Lumon.

The first two episodes of Severance Season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

