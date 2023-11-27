Fans think “spoiled brat” deserves most hated character of all time

When it comes to TV shows, we love to loathe bad characters – but in a recent poll for the most hated character of all time, one “spoiled brat” supposedly should have come out on top.

Any good TV series has an even better villain lying in wait to be hated by its viewing public.

In 2023 alone, we’ve seen epic villain introductions in Rick & Morty Season 7, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off just to name a few.

However, in a recent poll for the most hated character of all time, some fans think a certain small character should have ranked a lot higher on the list.

Fans think Caillou deserves most hated character of all time

In a recent Ranker poll, Game of Thrones’ Joffrey Baratheon was voted as the most hated character of all time, but some fans believe that there should have been another winner.

Coming in ninth position is Caillou, the title character from the 1997 children’s TV show. Although he’s merely an infant, some social media users are suggesting that he should have been higher up on the list, dubbing him a “spoiled brat.”

“Surprised Caillou ain’t number one” one person posted on X/Twitter in response to the results. “That kid, Caillou, should be number one for being a spoiled brat!” said another.

“Okay, NOW I hate Caillou because I never understood how real he could be,” a third weighed in. “That used to be one of my favorite shows to watch as a kid but I’m ngl I forgot how whiny and annoying he is,” commented a fourth.

Nicknaming himself The Prince of Imagination, Caillou is an imaginative four-year-old boy with a love for forms of transportive machinery such as rocket ships and airplanes. Because of this, he engages in a variety of dream sequences, with his toys and pet cat often appearing as puppets.

“Luckily, my daughters (now ages 30 & 26) were never into watching #Caillou. I looked it up and saw it’s from Canada. That might explain why the character is so annoying! We did have several years of #Barney…,” one unscathed mother weighed in.

Other names to miss out on the title of the most hated character of all time include Glee’s Will Schuester, Janice from The Sopranos, and The Walking Dead’s Lori Grimes.

