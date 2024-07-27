The most divisive horror movie of 2024 is getting a sequel

As part of the slew of SDCC announcements, it’s been confirmed that In A Violent Nature will be getting a sequel after making a polarizing debut in 2024.

During The Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror panel at San Diego Comic-Con, IFC Films and Shudder confirmed the stalking killer known as Johnny would be returning in a new movie.

In A Violent Nature was released in theaters in May 2024 and opened to positive critical reviews. However, upon general release, audiences weren’t so keen on the 2024 horror movie.

On Rotten Tomatoes, things are very divided indeed, with the Tomatometer sitting at 78% while the Audience Score sits at 44%.

With the duration of the horror movie taking place from the killer’s perspective, the long-winded and often slow-going shots weren’t for everyone, as is reflected by the split reception. Still, that hasn’t stopped a sequel from being greenlit.

“In a Violent Nature demonstrated that there continues to be a yearning for new perspectives in the horror landscape,” said head of AMC Networks’ film group Scott Shooman.

“We knew immediately that this distinctive take on the slasher would enthrall fans and are glad to see the community embrace a new slasher icon in Johnny. With the sequel, we aim to prove that Johnny can be bigger, meaner, and his kills can only get more impressive.”

Producer Peter Kuplowsky added, “In a Violent Nature was originally conceived as a meta-sequel within a fictional slasher series, so we were always imagining mayhem beyond the scope of the original film.

“That we now have the opportunity to continue following Johnny on his restless walk has us feeling incredibly grateful to our incredible partners at IFC Films / Shudder who believed in Chris’ vision from day one. We are thrilled to return for a new chapter and are excited to deploy Johnny as a conduit to further experiments in the genre.”

At the time of writing, there is no release date set for In A Violent Nature 2. For more, check out our ranking of the 5 grisliest scenes. You can also read our interview with the director on how the most brutal kill was shot.

Otherwise, find out how to watch In A Violent Nature for yourself.