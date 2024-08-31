The most disturbing Alien: Romulus scene was just made “infinitely more scary” in BTS look

Alien: Romulus was an impressive entry in the gruesome sci-fi franchise, and most fans didn’t think it could get worse than the last fifteen minutes – well, think again.

A behind-the-scenes look at the new movie has just revealed how that horrific extraterrestrial baby mutation was created (you know the one), and moviegoers are stunned to find out that the Offspring in question was created through practical effects.

The visuals in Alien: Romulus were praised from the beginning, with the high level of practical effects giving the sci-fi movie a terrifying edge. But none of it was more effective than in the final act, when Kay gives birth to a horrifying (and gigantic) creature that stalks the survivors.

Well, to make matters even more frightening, that scene was about as real as it gets. In fact, the alien in question was played by Robert Bobroczkyi, a seven-foot-seven tall Romanian basketball player. As you can see in the clip below, the effect is incredible.

Posted by director Fede Álvarez, the behind-the-scenes feature shows just how real (and tall) Bobroczkyi looms over Cailee Spaeny.

The scene is scary enough as it stands, but knowing it was pulled off through practical effects adds new heights to the horror movie, and fans are loving the dedication.

“This is so sick, I am obsessed,” said one X user.

“Life is literally so beautiful to me right now because we’re slowly but surely seeing the return of full-scale practical effects. I cannot believe I get to exist at the same time as projects like these. Film is so back baby,” added another.

To others, seeing the real-life actor standing there in the (admittedly alien-looking) flesh adds a whole new layer of terror.

“Why is the demon baby just standing there like that… the fact that that’s a real person and not CGI really stresses me out, the last 20 min of the movie made it infinitely more scary,” wrote one user.

Another said: “His towering presence, enhanced with practical and digital effects, brought a disturbing element to the role. Truly one of the highlights in the whole movie.”

“OMFG that’s an actual human in the suit??” said one disbelieving comment. “This makes that end sequence twice as creepy for some reason. Not meant as a disrespect to Robert Bobroczkyi, but his dimensions plus the practical effects absolutely nailed the creepy factor here….”

