You can watch Mormon Mom Gone Wrong for free with this easy trick

After her sentencing earlier this year, Lifetime has produced a new movie: Mormon Mom Gone Wrong, based on the story of Ruby Franke, a convicted child abuser and YouTuber. This is how you can watch it for free.

In the late 2010s, Franke’s 8 Passengers YouTube channel gained worldwide recognition – and soon, notoriety. The Utah-based family vlogger came under scrutiny for her parenting techniques; more specifically, how she’d punish them, with her kids enduring years of extreme abuse.

In 2023, alongside her “mentor” Jodi Hildebrandt, Franke was arrested. The investigation uncovered evidence of physical abuse and malnourishment, and she later pled guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse.

Ruby Franke’s story is at the center of a new true crime movie, Mormon Mom Gone Wrong, and there’s an easy way to watch it for free.

How to watch Mormon Mom Gone Wrong for free

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story is available to stream for free on Lifetime’s website now. It’s really that simple.

However, if you’re outside the US, you’ll need a VPN to watch it this way (otherwise it may redirect you to another website or you’ll be blocked from streaming it). Pre-warning: you’ll need to put up with several ad breaks.

You can also watch Mormon Mom Gone Wrong via streaming services like Philo, Fubo, and Sling TV – and they all have seven-day free trials, so sign up and start watching (just remember to cancel your direct debit if you don’t want the subscription).

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong cast

Emilie Ullerup (Fort Salem) plays Ruby Franke in Mormon Mom Gone Wrong, with the cast also including Heather Locklear (Melrose Place, Franklin & Bash) as Jodi Hildebrandt and Josh Blacker (Reacher) as Kevin Franke, Ruby’s husband (they’ve been separated in real life since 2022).

Lifetime

It also stars:

Nolen Dubuc as Chad Franke

Savannah Miller as Shari Franke

Annaston Munro as Abby Franke

Farrah Love Hahn as Julie Franke

Rowan McInnis as Russell Franke

Amara Sanoy as Eve Franke

In an Instagram post, Ullerup said, “There is no easy way to tell this story – it is one that confounds and breaks your heart. I am so grateful that we were all in agreement while making this movie that this was being told as a cautionary tale.

“That awareness helps to inform and engage and ultimately (hopefully) change laws to protect those most vulnerable. In this case, the ones in need of better protecting also happened to be the heroes of the story: The children. Please watch and then please watch out for those precious beings in your orbit.”

Where is Ruby Franke now?

Ruby Franke is serving four consecutive sentences of 1-15 years in Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.

Law and Crime Network

This means she’ll serve a minimum of four years behind bars, but due to the Utah state code, her total time in prison won’t exceed 30 years.

She’ll appear before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole in December 2026, after which her exact prison term will be decided.

You can also find out how to watch Ruby Franke’s Nightline documentary and check out our list of new true crime documentaries streaming this month.