Moon Knight finally gets official return to MCU after two year disappearance

It’s been two years since Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight appeared on screens, but D23’s announcement has confirmed he’ll be appearing in the upcoming season of What If…?

Moon Knight first arrived on Disney Plus back in 2022, garnering mostly positive reviews among fans and landing at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. There was a lot to love: the hint of vicious bloodshed, Ethan Hawke’s cunning villain, and Oscar Isaac’s insane British accent.

There’s been little to no news about Moon Knight Season 2, but we now know (courtesy of D23), that Isaac will be stepping back into the duel roles of Steven and Marc in voice form for What If…? Season 3.

Marvel didn’t confirm how many episodes Moon Knight would appear in, nor were any plot details released. It was revealed, however, that at least one episode would feature a team-up between Moon Knight, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, and Monica Rambeau to battle gamma monsters.

Obviously, this is happy news for fans of the superhero series. Since it aired in 2022, it’s fallen to the wayside in favor of other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, but the fact that Isaac is still keeping himself attached to the character is a good sign.

Still, for some fans, it’s not enough. As one X user wrote: “We need Moon Knight Season 2!!! Not him appearing in What If Season 3!!!”

“WHAT IF… Moon Knight got green lit for Season 2?” supposed another.

“BRO CAN WE JUST GET A MOONKNIGHT SEASON 2,” one comment demanded, while another said: “Guess we have to take what we can get, since there’s no news on Season 2.”

Over on Reddit, one user wrote: “This is cool and all, I’m glad we’re getting more MK, but I was honestly hoping for more.”

The Season 1 finale of Moon Knight left the door open for further adventures with the Fist of Khonshu, finally introducing Marc’s third personality, Jake Lockley.

However, since it ended, Season 2 hasn’t officially been green lit, despite fan theories that he will appear in one of the upcoming Avengers movies. Still, at least for now, fans can be assured that they will see (rather, hear) him again.

