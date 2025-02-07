Montoya cheating scandal explained as Spanish Temptation Island goes viral

The Spanish version of Temptation Island, La Isla de las Tentaciones, has gone viral on social media thanks to a rollercoaster of a cheating scandal, with one of the show’s stars, Montoya, at the center of it all.

Contestant José Carlos Montoya’s had an understandably emotional reaction upon witnessing his girlfriend, Anita Williams, in bed with rival contestant Manuel.

As part of the show, Montoya is made to watch cameras in the room where things are getting steamy between the couple, collapsing to his knees in distress.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, it is all too much for him, and he begins sprinting down the beach to confront his girlfriend. However, security and other members of the cast intervened before he could reach them, leaving him sobbing on the sand.

It then becomes clear to Anita that Montoya has seen the whole thing go down, and reacts angrily at first before running to him and attempting to apologize.

Article continues after ad

The clips have gone incredibly viral on X/Twitter, obviously due to how much the show’s producers and editors decided to expose. The language barrier has also been a challenge for many English speakers, but much of the shouting is just “por favor” (please in Spanish).

Article continues after ad

After Anita reaches him on the beach, Montoya tells her it is over, despite her saying she wants to be with him.

Did Montoya cheat first?

For many on social media, this is their first time seeing anything from the show, and so there is some backstory worth being aware of.

While it’s understandable to feel sympathy for Montoya’s heartbreak, others have highlighted that he had previously been unfaithful to Anita himself.

Montoya received a lap dance and kiss from another individual earlier in the show, which some viewers argue justifies Anita’s actions, which were in retaliation, and Montoya also acknowledged it as “revenge”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Even Montoya said she did it for revenge,” one viewer said. “Montoya cheated first.”

“Don’t take her back Montoya,” another said. “Stay strong buddy.”

Montoya Por Favor meme

The incident has massively boosted interest in “La Isla de las Tentaciones,” with many first-time viewers now eager to see how the situation unfolds in subsequent episodes.

The clip has gone so viral that even football clubs are now using the “Montoya Por Favor” meme, which is usually accompanied by someone running very fast, just like he did on the beach.

Article continues after ad

The Spanish Netflix account also got in on the fun.

Overall, social media is taking Montoya’s side, with most posts and comments arguing that even though he received a lap dance, it wasn’t comparable to Anita’s actions.

If you want to watch the show, you’ll likely need to use a VPN – we’ve got a guide for how you can watch full episodes here.