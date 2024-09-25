Monsters star worked “obsessively” to get one haunting real-life detail right

While Netflix’s drama about the Menendez brothers has been accused of being inaccurate, cast member Nicholas Alexander Chavez was intent on getting one detail in Monsters right.

As any true crime obsessive knows, there are few things as haunting as a 911 call. Lyle Menendez’s call to the police after shooting his parents has become one of the most infamous, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story made sure to include it.

Despite backlash from fans for inaccuracies (incest subplots for one, with even the real-life Erik Menendez slamming the show in a statement), the 911 call was recreated in “obsessive” detail by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Lyle in the TV show.

Speaking to his co-star Chloë Sevigny about the scene, he revealed that he’d listened to the original call beforehand, and attempted to mimic it “obsessively”.

“There were parts of it that really, really stuck out to me,” he added [via Netflix].

In reality, the 911 call lasted longer than the conversation shown in Monsters, but many details remain the same. Namely, the sound of Erik screaming in the background, and Lyle attempting to calm his brother down.

It’s a haunting moment, and one that proves how, despite the show’s controversies, the cast remains one of the standout elements of the show.

Netflix

As one X user wrote: “Once again you can see how invested Nicholas is in perfecting his craft. As he watches and discusses his scenes and approach, his eyes are laser focused on the screen for anything that he can elevate the next time. That is an actor!”

“The series is honestly difficult to watch but the actors were brilliant in portraying the characters, most especially Nicholas and Cooper,” said another.

