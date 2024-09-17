Monster Season 3 casts Charlie Hunnam as the most disturbing serial killer of all time

Monster Season 3 has its serial killer, and the Ryan Murphy Netflix series is turning to one of the most dark-minded murderers of all time, Ed Gein.

Ryan Murphy confirmed the new details of the Netflix season at a promo event for Monster Season 2, which will drop on the streamer on September 19. The creator revealed that Ed Gein would be the new focus of the third season, and that Charlie Hunnam would star as the titular “monster.”

Gein is the third infamous killer to be featured in Murphy’s true crime show, following Jeffrey Dahmer in Season 1 and the Menendez brothers in Season 2.

Gein – known as the Butcher of Plainfield – was a serial killer and body snatcher, who became known for his crimes of exhuming corpses and making keepsakes out of their bones and skin.

Netflix Monster Season 1 starred Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

When police searched his property in 1957, they found a collection of vile objects and collectibles, including chairs made with human skin, skulls on bedposts, a lampshade made from a human face, and many more atrocities.

He was arrested and later charged in 1968, but would be declared “not guilty by reason of insanity” and spend the rest of his life in various mental institutions until his death in 1984.

Of America’s serial killers, Gein is undoubtedly one of the most well-known. He also had the longest-lasting impact on pop culture, with some of the most famous horror movies having been influenced by him.

Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs (and their original sources) all include references, allusions, or were directly inspired by Gein’s heinous activities.

As such, he remains a notorious figure, and one of the most despicable subjects for Ryan Murphy’s show yet.

No release date or further information has been revealed for Monster Season 3.

