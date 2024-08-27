Netflix’s “creepy” Monster Season 2 teaser leaves viewers concerned for one reason

The teaser for the anticipated Monster Season 2 has arrived, but Netflix fans are already troubled by how the series could deal with the Menendez case.

The debut season of Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology series was a ratings success, dramatizing the brutal case of cannibalistic serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.

Though it ran into controversy over accusations it was exploitative, not to mention the decision to categorize it under the LGBTQ+ tag, Monster was renewed for a second chapter.

Focusing on an entirely new case, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is set to explore the crime, which resulted in the titular brothers being arrested for the 1989 murder of their parents.

On August 27, 2024, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer, showing Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as parents Jose and Kitty, alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as brothers Lyle and Erik.

As they pose for a family photo, an ominous soundtrack plays alongside a voiceover in which Kitty tells Jose, “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys.”

“What do you mean?” he asks, to which Kitty replies, “I need to know. I don’t want there to be any more lies between us. I won’t tell anyone.”

Jose tells his wife, “It is over… I’m going to fix this family.”

This, alongside the synopsis saying the new series will ask audiences “Who are the real monsters?”, suggests it will touch upon the abuse allegations Erik and Lyle made against their parents.

The issue with the case has long been why the brothers killed their parents. While the prosecution argued it was down to money, the defense alleged that Erik and Lyle had been subjected to years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.

New evidence has come to light since then, including Roy Rossello – a former member of the popular Puerto Rican boy band group Menudo – coming forward to allege he was sexually abused by then-head of RCA Records, Jose, in the ‘80s.

However, following two mistrials, the brothers were found guilty of first-degree murder and are currently serving life in prison without parole sentences.

While their legal team is appealing the case with the new evidence of abuse, proceedings are ongoing, leading to apprehension about how Monster Season 2 will portray the story.

In response to the teaser, one wrote on X/Twitter, “I swear if y’all made this just to paint them as the villain don’t even bother dropping it.”

“I wonder what angle Netflix will take on the Menendez case,” said another, while a third added on YouTube, “Only it was their parents who were the monsters.”

Others commented on the eerie teaser, including this person who said, “That’s scary. You never know the real twisted psyche behind the brothers and their parents.”

Another wrote, “Something about old-school family photos can be creepy enough.”

And then there are those who feel the series shouldn’t be going ahead full stop. “How many times are we going to get this documentary in different fonts?! ENOUGH,” said one.

A second chimed in, “There’s no reason for this show to exist. Just hearing the actual testimonies of the brothers was repulsive enough, to have it immortalized by recreating such nasty things for the screen is deeply perverted.”

Whether you agree with it or not, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story lands on Netflix on September 19. Until then, take a look at the new true crime documentaries coming out this month. You can also read about the Laci Peterson case and whether Scott Peterson will get a retrial.