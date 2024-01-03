Mom’s Friend’s Son: Everything to know about Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in’s K-drama

A new K-drama has fans excited as Mom’s Friend’s Son has confirmed its leading two actors and couple with Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min, here’s everything to know.

It’s been some time since actor Jung Hae-in has starred in a romantic comedy. He made himself known among fans for classics like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night. His most recent filmography took on darker tones like D.P. Seasons 1 and 2, the political romance Snowdrop, and Disney+‘s Connect.

In November of 2023, it was announced the actor was in talks to star in a romantic comedy by Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha creators. The news immediately sparked fans’ interest, but who would be his leading lady?

Alchemy of Souls star Jung So-min was also in talks to star opposite Jung. Recent news confirms both actors will lead Mom’s Friend’s Son. Check out all the details for the K-drama.

Mom’s Friend’s Son: What’s the K-drama about?

A young and successful woman suddenly quits her job after an incident and ventures to reboot her life. She remeets a childhood friend that may spark a romance and new outlook on life.

Mom’s Friend’s Son may sound like a mouthful, but it accurately describes the K-drama. Bae Seok-ryu has always excelled at academics and is well-loved by any parents who meet her. She’s a ray of sunshine and energy and works as a project manager for a major company. But one day, she breaks down and quits her job. She sets out to reevaluate and change her life.

Meanwhile, her mom’s friend’s son Choi Seung-hyo also has his life made. He’s the youngest successful architect in the industry. The two have known each other since childhood at the request of their mothers. But Seung-hyo is remarked as the dark chapter in Seok-ryu’s life. They meet each other again after many years and embark on a possibly changed relationship.

Mom’s Friend’s Son: Who’s in the cast?

For now, Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min are the only actors confirmed for the K-drama.

Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu

Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo

With the K-drama still in its early stages, the cast list has not been completed or revealed. Jung So-min was confirmed to lead the drama on January 2, 2024, according to Soompi. The K-drama is helmed by Yoo Je-won and writer Shin Ha-eun of Netflix and tvN’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Fans adored the small seaside town romance storyline through and through. It gives high hopes that Mom’s Friend’s Son will enthrall audiences with a worthwhile yet heartfelt outlook on life and love.

Mom’s Friend’s Son: When is the release date?

For now, there’s no news of an official release date for the K-drama in 2024 or what streaming platform it will be available on.

TvN will be in charge of developing the K-drama. Seeing as its director’s previous K-drama aired on Netflix to global fans, there’s a high possibility Mom’s Friend’s Son will also get the greenlight to debut on the streaming platform. It’s slated to premiere sometime in 2024 with an unknown episode count.

Mom’s Friend’s Son: Is there a trailer?

No, there’s no official trailer, poster, or first-look photos for the Mom’s Friend’s Son.

Fans can expect quite the visual couple with Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the leading roles for the K-drama. Many fans have swooned over both actors plenty of times before and showed their abilities of delivering goosebumps raising romance.

With the K-drama still in its early stages, fans will likely see official content within the next few months. It will likely be one of the anticipated K-dramas of 2024.

