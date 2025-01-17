Molly-Mae admits one thing she “begged” Tommy Fury for in new documentary

Molly-Mae Hague has given a candid look at her life as a business owner and mother in the new documentary series Behind It All, with the former Love Island star revealing the one thing she “begged” Tommy Fury for ahead of their shock split.

Tommy and Molly-Mae had been going strong ever since meeting on Love Island Season 5, going on to have a baby girl named Bambi in January 2023. Half a year later, they got engaged, which is why fans were left shocked by their split last summer.

Article continues after ad

For now, Molly-Mae is focusing on being a mom and on her new fashion brand Maebe, but it hasn’t been easy, as she reveals in the new Amazon Prime Video docu-series Behind It All.

The first three episodes are available on the streaming service as of today (January 17), in which Molly-Mae gets candid about her struggles with her boxer ex.

Molly-Mae opens up about Tommy’s alcohol struggles in new documentary

In Molly-Mae: Behind It All, she opens up about Tommy’s “exterior issues” that were causing problems in their relationship. When her mom Debbie Gordon asks what these issues were, Molly-Mae reveals it was alcohol.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague split up in August 2024

“It’s his drinking, isn’t it,” she says. In a follow-up clip, Molly-Mae explains, “I never wanted to be with someone that drank… my mom had a time in her life where she struggled because her marriage of 25 years had just ended, and she turned to drink probably more than she should have.

“I was only about 14/15 when that happened and I saw my mom in some states, going through a really vulnerable time. So I have never ever ever been around it in a positive light.”

Article continues after ad

Molly-Mae says to her mom that Tommy “wanted to have a family life but then also have the life of a 25-year-old boy with no responsibilities. And the two don’t go hand-in-hand.”

“It’s heartbreaking how alcohol has really messed things up,” says Debbie. “It’s been so detrimental and destructive.”

“I could only cite a couple of examples where he’s had some alcohol and it’s not led to anything disastrous,” Debbie adds, to which Molly-Mae says, “I mean, I actually don’t know any. I really don’t.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Love Island star tells the camera that she doesn’t believe Tommy had an alcohol problem but that alcohol caused problems in their relationship.

“It got to a point where I wasn’t really looking forward to anything because alcohol affected it so much… At my sister’s wedding, I literally pleaded with Tommy, like I begged him to not drink,” she continues.

“And, it’s just really sad… it just affected me. That’s why my relationship with alcohol is so damaged.”

Article continues after ad

Debbie points out that it even caused friction between her and Molly-Mae as she would often defend him, knowing that he’s her “life partner.” But she’s also hopeful that by breaking things off, it’ll be the wake-up call Tommy needs.

Molly-Mae addresses cheating rumors

In another scene, Molly-Mae addresses the cheating rumors, which saw Tommy falsely accused of impregnating another woman and claims that he kissed a woman during a boys’ holiday in Macedonia.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: @mollymae

Tommy has strongly refuted all claims of infidelity. Although Molly-Mae doesn’t directly confirm or deny in the documentary, she admits that she’s unsure if she knows “the full picture.”

Article continues after ad

“I’ve become so much more aware of things going on that I was so naive to for so long. I still don’t think I know the full picture,” she says to her sister.

“I think there’s a lot I don’t know,” she adds, to which Zoe replies, “I think he was battling a lot more things than we realised.”

Molly-Mae also speaks about the impact the rumors had on her, saying, “The rumors that were coming out at the time… it was just like a lot.”

Article continues after ad

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Episodes 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video now. You can also find more new TV shows streaming this month.