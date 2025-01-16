Molly-Mae Hague has admitted to feeling “frustrated” ahead of the release date of her tell-all Amazon Prime Video documentary series, Behind It All.

The social media star first rose to fame on Love Island UK Season 5, where she met her now-ex-fiancé and boxer Tommy Fury. Although they seemed to be going strong, having a baby together in January 2023, Molly-Mae announced their shock split in summer last year.

A month after the breakup, Molly-Mae launched her fashion brand Maebe, leading to accusations that the split was a publicity stunt. The star has admitted she’s found these comments “frustrating,” something she delves into in the new docu-series.

So you don’t miss a thing, here’s the release date and time for Molly-Mae: Behind It All and how to watch the fly-on-the-wall series.

What time is Molly-Mae: Behind It All on Amazon Prime Video?

Molly-Mae: Behind It All has been split into two parts. Part 1 lands on Prime Video on January 17, 2025, but it may be available earlier depending on where you are in the world.

The streaming service’s typical release times for new titles is 12am UDT (which is the same as the UK’s GMT). This is subject to change, but if it’s following this schedule, then here’s when to expect Part 1 in different timezones:

7pm ET (January 16)

6pm CT (January 16)

4pm PT (January 16)

9pm Brazil (January 16)

12am UK (January 17)

2am CEST (January 17)

5.30am IST (January 17)

11am Australia (January 17)

1pm New Zealand (January 17)

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All in total. Through its fly-on-the-wall format, viewers will get to see the social media star and entrepreneur life they’ve never seen before.

By splitting the docu-series into two segments with three episodes each, the production team are able to cover different stages of Molly-Mae’s life. Part 1 will track her split with Tommy Fury while Part 2 is currently being filmed.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All release schedule

Part 1 will consist of three episodes which land on January 16 or 17, depending on where you are in the world. There’s currently no specific release date for Part 2, although it’s been confirmed the remaining three episodes drop in Spring 2025.

Instagram: @mollymae

You can see the release schedule as it currently stands below:

Episode 1 – January 17

Episode 2 – January 17

Episode 3 – January 17

Episode 4 – Spring 2025

Episode 5 – Spring 2025

Episode 6 – Spring 2025

What is it about?

Molly-Mae: Behind gives viewers an unprecedented look into the Love Island star’s life, tracking her breakup with Tommy, her journey through motherhood, and her business ventures.

Speaking at the premiere, she said (via Radio Times): “It’s definitely so much more than a break-up documentary.

“Obviously we do talk about the break-up and we’re very honest in what we share with the break-up. But it’s so much more. It focuses on parts of my life that I haven’t really delved into before.”

Prime Video

Molly-Mae confirmed that the cameras were rolling for Part 2 at the time of the interview, which will also focus on body confidence and juggling motherhood while running two businesses.

“Navigating it [all] through a break-up has been a really challenging time,” she added. “But I think to have the team that I have had to just follow it whilst [it’s] being going on so naturally and so authentically, it just felt right.”

Elaborating on the accusations that the split was a “publicity stunt,” she explained, “That for me, above everything, has been the most frustrating part.

“I actually say in the documentary I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it’d be a lot easier, because going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard.”

“People say, ‘This has obviously just been done for the launch of your brand or a publicity stunt.’ That is very painful to me, because it’s real life,” she continued.

“Tommy and I have a baby together, and it’s a really hard thing that we’ve both gone through the last six months. And I wish it was a stunt because it would have been a lot easier. But it isn’t.”

