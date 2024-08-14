Modern Family reunion movie just got a big tease from Sofia Vergara

A potential Modern Family reunion movie was just teased in a big way by one of the show’s leading actors Sofia Vergara.

Modern Family may have ended in 2020, but some fans are hoping to see their favorites back on the small screen sooner rather than later. And it seems like some of the show’s fictional family members are ready to step back into their roles thanks to comments made by Sofia Vergara.

“I’d die to be on that set,” Vergara told Variety about a potential reunion with her TV family. “It’d be so much fun. A TV movie, maybe?”

The actress also stressed how her co-star/fake husband Ed O’Neil had to live long enough to see their comedy family get together one last time on camera.

“I always joke with him [saying], ‘Ed, don’t die because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead,” Vergara said.

Modern Family ran from 2009 to 2020 for 11 seasons. The show followed a documentary style format where an invisible camera crew followed around three sections of one family.

Vergara was part of the Delgado-Pritchett branch as she married the family patriarch Jay Pritchett and immersed herself into her new husband’s family along with her young son, Manny.

Modern Family was a critical darling during its tenure, winning 22 Primetime Emmy Awards for both individual cast members and the show itself.

Because the show ended during the midst of the global shutdown, many have kept hope alive that their favorite characters would gather together again during a special or TV movie.

And, thanks to Vergara’s comment, that dream could be a reality a lot sooner than fans may think.

While you wait for a new Modern Family project, keep up to date with the new shows heading to streaming and read out guide to the best TV shows of 2024 so far.