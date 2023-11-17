Fans have been left concerned about the health of a Modern Family cast member after they were missing in new reunion photos.

In the grand scheme of things, very few sitcoms stand the test of time. Among those that have are the likes of Friends, Seinfeld, Frasier, and The Office. One format that has worked well in recent years is the mockumentary, and if there’s one that comes to mind (other than The Office), it’s Modern Family.

Article continues after ad

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the ABC series delved into the lives of a diverse and complex family ensemble, exploring themes of societal norms, family dynamics, and humor in everyday life. It proved a success with viewers, running for 11 seasons.

Article continues after ad

A set of new reunion photos have sparked excitement from the fans, although some are concerned after noticing a Modern Family cast member missing.

Modern Family sparks concern after missing star in reunion photo

Earlier this week, Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared photos of the Modern Family cast’s recent get-together, with the latter describing it as a “near-perfect reunion.”

Article continues after ad

Alongside the Gloria Delgado and Mitchell Pritchett stars, those present were Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Ed O’Neil (Jay Pritchett), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “Did anyone else go straight to Google thinking Phil died in real life?” Another said: “You guys wearing mostly black and hold Ty’s picture like that. It seems like he’s in memoriam or something.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“THIS MADE ME THINK HE WAS DEAD I PANICKED,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “I thought Phil died, I almost had a mini heart attack.” Over on X/Twitter, one wrote: “MY HEART. But it feels like Ty Burrell passed away or something.” A second said: “Why did this make me think that Ty Burrell was dead?”

News flash: he definitely isn’t dead. He just couldn’t make it to the party, and the rest of the Modern Family crew thought it would be funny to have a framed photo of him there instead.

Article continues after ad

To find out how to stream Modern Family, head here, and you can check out more of our TV & Movies hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3