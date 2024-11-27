Moana 2 post-credits scene sets up another sequel with returning villain

Moana 2 most certainly has a happy ending, but if you stayed to watch the post-credits scene, you’ll know there’s trouble on the way for Moana and Maui. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Three years after the events of the first movie, Moana 2 sees Moana take on her biggest adventure yet as a wayfinder. Teaming up with Maui once more (alongside a new crew), she goes on the search for the mysterious island of Motufetu to reunite the people of the ocean.

Article continues after ad

They’re successful in their mission (thanks to a little help from Moana’s ancestors), but the post-credits scene teases that there’s more to come from the Disney movie’s newest villain, Nalo, as well as a sea creature we’ve already met.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Moana 2 post-credits scene.

Does Moana 2 have a post-credits scene?

Yep! Moana 2’s post-credit scene sees the return of Matangi, who’s facing the wrath of Nalo.

Article continues after ad

After the credits, Matangi reappears to face her punishment after helping Moana and Maui escape from the giant sea clam. She did it under the guise of freeing herself, though she never reappeared in the film after Moana and her crew left.

Article continues after ad

In the post-credits scene, she gets a telling off from Nalo, the god who had previously sank the island of Motufetu and kept the people of the ocean from meeting each other.

Disney Maui comes face to face with Nalo in Moana 2

Matangi denies helping them at all, and Nalo promises to get revenge on Moana and Maui, setting up his possible return in a potential third movie. (Which would make sense, since Nalo didn’t get a lot of screen time in the sequel!)

Article continues after ad

Perhaps Moana 3 could feature the return of Nalo, who’s out for payback after Moana and Maui defeated him in their battle for the island. Clearly, this isn’t the end of his story.

Article continues after ad

But that’s not all – another familiar face returns. It’s the shiny villain Tamatoa!

In the post-credits scene, Tamatoa shows up also pledging to get revenge on Moana and Maui, and sings a little song about crab legs.

Who is Tamatoa?

Tamatoa was one of the villains in the first Moana movie, and is a giant grab obsessed with collecting shiny trinkets.

Article continues after ad

He shows off all his treasures by decorating his shell, and is always on a mission for more. He comes from Lalotai, a realm ruled by monsters. His reputation isn’t a good one, and he uses his gold and diamonds to try and boost his own status.

He also had a goal to steal the heart of the island goddess Te Fiti, which would make him a worthy entity. He and Maui have long-standing beef with each other, and Tamatoa has an expansive knowledge of the demigod. (Mostly, Tamatoa is still peeved that Maui ripped off one of his legs.)

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Moana bests Tamatoa by tricking him with a dupe of Te Fiti’s heart, luring him to the ocean floor. He’s left there, stranded in his shell, unable to move. In the post-credits scene of the first movie, he’s still lying there, reprising his “Shiny” song and asking the audience for help.

For more, find out what’s going on with the live-action Moana movie. There’s also a breakdown of the best animated movies of all time, and you can also learn more about the upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake.