Moana 2 box office – every record it’s broken so far

What can we say except you’re welcome! Regardless of what you think of Moana 2, the box office has absolutely loved it. Here’s the full record-breaking rundown.

It’s a good time to be a feel-good movie fan at the moment. Wicked Part 1 has had fans defying gravity, and then it teamed up with the return of our favorite wayfinder for Thanksgiving.

While the songs might not be as memorable and neither is the plot (sorry, but remember this should have been a five-part new TV show for Disney Plus), families are still loving another journey on the open seas.

But just how much are they loving it? Here’s a full box office breakdown for Moana 2, and it’s achieved an astonishing amount of records already.

Moana 2 box office explained

After its opening weekend, Moana 2 has made $386M at the global box office. In the US alone, that amounted to $221M across its first five days.

Internationally, the sequel opened as the weekend’s number-one film in all territories except for China. The new movie opened globally to $165.3M – which has obviously tripled in the days since.

In the US, Moana 2 opened to $135.3M across its initial three-day opening, doubling over the two days that followed.

“Moana 2 has far surpassed our high expectations this weekend and is a testament to the phenomenon that Moana has become,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.

“We’re fortunate to have an incredibly talented and hard-working creative team at Disney Animation who brought this new adventure to life, alongside our wonderful stars Auli’i and Dwayne and great new music. This is a moment to celebrate, and we’re thankful to all the moviegoers and fans who’ve helped make this a record-breaking debut.”

What records has it broken?

Strap yourselves in, because there’s a lot. Moana 2 has already broken the biggest five-day debut of all time, biggest five-day Thanksgiving debut and nationwide opening, biggest Walt Disney animation three-day debut of all time, biggest Black Friday and Thanksgiving gross (separately), and biggest opening day for a Walt Disney animation.

Here’s where it fits into the highest-grossing opening weekend box office numbers for 2024 so far:

Deadpool & Wolverine: $211,435,291

Inside Out 2: $154,201,673

Wicked: $164,200,000

Moana 2: $135,500,000

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: $111,003,345

Dune: Part Two: $82,505,391

Twisters: $81,251,415

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire: $80,006,561

Despicable Me 4: $75,009,210

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: $58,400,788

Kung Fu Panda 4: $57,989,905

The sequel is currently in 11th place for biggest worldwide box office of the year overall.

In international territories, Moana 2 has been the second-biggest worldwide launch of the year so far behind fellow Disney movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Where does it rank among other Disney sequels?

It’s worth remembering that historically, Disney sequels went straight to home release. This has changed in recent years though. While it made less than Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2 over their opening weekends, it’s already outperformed them at the global box office in the same timeframe.

Disney

As we’ve already touched on, the sequel had the biggest opening day for a Walt Disney animation ($57.5M) in front of Frozen 2 ($42.2M). It’s the third-biggest opening day behind 2024’s Inside Out 2 ($71.3M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($63.6M) from sister studio Pixar.

Globally, this is how much each has made at the box office across their opening weekends:

Moana 2: $386M

Frozen 2: $358.5M

Inside Out 2: $294.2M

The Incredibles 2: $231.5M

Make sure you check out our breakdown of Moana 2’s ending, whether or not Moana is a demigod, and find out how the post-credits scene sets up the return of another villain.