If you’re missing Yellowstone, Netflix has the perfect Western show coming out soon

Yellowstone might be over, but Netflix has a new Western show coming out in the New Year, and it’ll be sure to satisfy your need for some cowboy violence.

The streamer has already proven it has skin in the game when it comes to the best Western TV shows, thanks to the likes of 2017’s Godless and 2024’s Territory.

But since 2018, Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone has had the monopoly on small-screen Western adventures, from its modern era drama to its many prequels and spinoffs.

Article continues after ad

Since the Yellowstone finale brought the ranch opera to an end on December 15, many fans have now been left looking for something to fill that void (or make up for a disappointing final season, depending on who you ask.) Thankfully, Netflix has us all covered with the upcoming show American Primeval.

American Primeval hits Netflix on January 9

Arriving on the streaming service on Thursday, January 9, American Primeval is a six-episode limited series that explores the darker side of the Old West.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis reads: “This is America, 1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion.

“There’s no safe haven in these wild lands, and only one goal matters: survival. American Primeval is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier.”

Article continues after ad

A group of sparring communities and families fighting for control? The unforgiving nature of the land posing danger to everyone who steps foot there? Sounds like a perfect follow-up to Sheridan’s tale of territorial war.

If that’s not enough to tempt you, the cast might. Starring Taylor Kitsch, Jai Courtney, Dane DeHaan, Betty Gilpin, and Shea Whigham, this expansive story will examine how the West takes more than it gives.

Article continues after ad

Showrunner Eric Newman oversees the series, previously known for Griselda, Narcos, and The Watcher.

Article continues after ad

For more, find out what’s going on with other Western shows like Yellowstone Season 6, 6666, and The Madison. Don’t miss our list of the best TV shows of 2024, to make sure you didn’t miss a thing.