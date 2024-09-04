Minecraft movie drops first trailer, and everyone thinks it looks “terrible”

After years of waiting, the first trailer for the upcoming Minecraft movie has arrived – but most fans are not happy with the end results.

The world of Minecraft just got a bit bigger as a new movie starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Despite suffering from leaks revealing Black as Steve in July 2024 , the first official trailer for A Minecraft Movie was just released, and some players have been very vocal about their dislike for the finished product.

“I’m genuinely amazed that this managed to look so terrible, considering the bar was already so low,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

Another commented, “This looks like one of those ‘Minecraft if it was real’ photoshops if it was animated.”

And a third viewer wrote, “Yeah not gonna lie, I have zero idea why anyone thought making this live action would be a good idea.”

While not much is known about the plot of the movie, the teaser trailer showcases Black, Momoa, and their crew (Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen) facing off against piglins, creepers, and at least one neon-colored sheep.

A Minecraft Movie is based on Mojang Studios’ video game of the same name. Since its debut in 2011, it has become the best-selling video game of all-time, with over 300 million copies sold and nearly 140 million people playing monthly.

As of writing, only Black’s role has been disclosed as he will be playing Steve, the most widely recognized character in the game. The rest of the cast are featured in unknown roles.

While many Minecraft fans are worried the video game adaptation will follow in the footsteps of box office flops like Borderlands and Uncharted, others have faith the film could turn out to be a secret success.

“This looks so bad it might actually be good,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Looks terrible but we’ll be watching no matter what.”

A Minecraft Movie premieres on April 4, 2025. In the meantime, check out guides to the best movies of 2024 so far and all of the movies streaming in September.