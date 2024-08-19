Millie Bobby Brown reveals her new name and fans think it’s “powerful”

Fans are raving after Millie Bobby Brown revealed her new name in a slew of photos from the Stranger Things set three months after her marriage to hubby Jake Bongiovi.

Stranger Things Season 5 is more than halfway done filming, and fans have been getting sneak peaks of what’s going on behind the scenes thanks to the beloved Netflix show’s cast and crew.

The latest to share the inner workings of Hawkins is lead actress Millie Bobby Brown, who posted a carousel of pictures to her Instagram with the caption, “11 in 5,” referring to her iconic character Eleven.

One slide in particular caught fans’ eyes as it showcased Brown’s new married name for the first time. The photo showed a strip of masking tape that read, ‘Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi’ written in sharpie.

Brown was first romantically linked to Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, in 2021, and the couple announced that they were engaged in April 2023.

The actress was pretty open about her plans for their wedding at the time, telling Elle UK in March 2024, “It’s been really an unbelievable journey. Every time we have a new wedding meeting, Jake and I take a picture to capture the moment of the planning process.

“He’s loving every second of it. I haven’t been met with a stressful time yet, and I think that’s just a reflection on how ready and excited we are to do it.”

While many believed the couple would be married in a highly publicized ceremony due to Brown’s status as one of Gen Z’s most popular actors, her father-in-law confirmed the pair were wed in private in May 2024.

“They are great, they are absolutely fantastic,” Bon Jovi told BBC’s The One Show, “It was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true.”

Although Brown and Bongiovi have not confirmed their union, the posting of her new last name being used on the Stranger Things set could be the actress’ way of soft launching her nuptials.

People couldn’t be happier about the actress’ name change as one fan wrote, “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi sounds so powerful.”

And another poked fun at the fact that Brown’s name is now a bit more complicated writing, “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi is the new tongue twister.”

