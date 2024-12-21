Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional farewell on last day of Stranger Things Season 5

The end of Stranger Things is getting nearer, and with the cast and crew officially wrapping on December 20, star Millie Bobby Brown has shared an emotional goodbye.

Stranger Things Season 5 has been a long time coming. With the 2023 Hollywood Strikes hindering production on the final season of the Netflix show, it’s been almost three years since Season 4 first arrived on screens.

But things are set to end in 2025, with the release date for Season 5 still unconfirmed. One thing we do know, however, is that production has officially wrapped.

In an emotional recording from her final day on set, Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to the cast and crew.

Millie Bobby Brown made a teary speech on final day

Taking a microphone and reading from her phone, the footage recorded Bobby Brown tearing up while saying the following: “Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys.

“I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family, I love you, thank you.”

The Stranger Things cast member posted the footage on her Instagram alongside a collection of pictures from her years of filming, accompanied by the caption: “With love, El.”

Bobby Brown was just 12 years old when she began working on the hit Netflix series. In the years since, she’s led a string of popular films and shows from the streamer, including Enola Holmes and the upcoming movie The Electric State. Earlier this year, she married Jake Bongiovi.

Other Stranger Things co-stars have also taken a moment to pay homage to their characters and co-stars, with Finn Wolfhard writing on Instagram: “We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I’m still in shock. We shot it for a year and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly. When I think of the show, I picture this first photo.

“A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what’s to come. I feel like we’re still those people and I’m lucky to still stand beside them today. I hope you’ll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year.”

Stranger Things Season 5 is due to be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

