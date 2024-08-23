“Amazing” found-footage horror movie is only 60 minutes and free to stream now

Horror fans have called for a “terrifying” found-footage movie to screen in cinemas (or at the very least, be added to Shudder). Here’s the best part: it’s just over an hour long and you can watch it for free on YouTube.

Some of the best horror movies of all time fit into the found-footage sub-genre, whether it’s The Blair Witch Project, Rec, or Paranormal Activity.

At their best, they have a level of immediacy that makes them hard to shake; they force you to hold characters’ hands, looking through their eyes or seeing what they can’t see, and you can’t do anything to help them.

There’s a few hidden gems out there (Hell House LLC, Creep, and The Taking of Deborah Logan are worth checking out), but a superb 62-minute movie has emerged out of nowhere to rave reactions: Milk and Serial.

It comes from the minds of Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson, a rising comedy duo (echoing the effective shift to horror shown by Jordan Peele and Zach Cregger).

The film follows two social media influencers who try to film a birthday prank for their channel. Let’s just say, it goes disastrously wrong, and they “must face the devastating consequences that come after.”

It’s completely free to watch on YouTube, with fans hailing it as one of the best surprises of the year.

“This movie was AMAZING. I would be doing a disservice to my fellow horror Redditors if I didn’t share this with you. In my opinion, it’s a 10/10. I hope this is just the beginning for Curry Barker,” one viewer wrote.

“Holy crap. I’m an avid horror fan and it’s hard to find ‘new’ material and storylines these days. This rocked my socks right out of the dryer. Theres no way this doesn’t end up on the big screen, and I’m so happy for you guys,” another fan commented.

Curry’s performance has also earned praise, with one user writing: “Holy sh*t, man. Totally believable psychopath character. The way you flip from normal to terrifying with subtle face movement (why is that specific smile so creepy?!) is top tier.”

So, what are you waiting for? You can also check out our list of new movies and TV shows streaming this month.