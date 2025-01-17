Milchick lied to Mark in Severance Season 2 Episode 1 and one scene gives it away

After they activated the Overtime Contingency and made it into the outside world, are the Innies actually famous in Severance Season 2? No – Mr Milchick is obviously lying.

Lest we forget Severance Season 1’s pulse-pounding finale. While Dylan handled the OTC, Mark, Irving, and Helly’s Innies saw the real world. Mark discovered Ms Casey was his Outie’s wife, who’s supposed to be dead, Irving found Burt’s home, and Helly realized she was Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon’s CEO.

Article continues after ad

In Severance Season 2 Episode 1, Mark wakes up in the elevator on the severed floor, seemingly seconds after screaming, “She’s alive!” However, his colleagues are nowhere to be found, and he’s forced to work with a new MDR team.

Milchick explains what’s happened since the OTC breach – and there’s good reason to be suspicious about all of it.

The Kier Gazette is a dead giveaway that Milchick is lying

Apple TV+

Shortly after Mark arrives at work, Milchick explains that his old colleagues weren’t fired. “Helly R and Irving B both successfully made contact with persons on the outside, just as you did. Dylan G’s Outie learned what happened after the fact,” he explains.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The four of you have achieved international fame,” Milchick adds, handing Mark a heavily redacted copy of The Kier Gazette with a photo of them all on a parade. “As a group, you’ve become known as the face of severance reform.”

Firstly, the Kier family and Lumon peddle lies for a living – and a company-owned newspaper that’s a “trusted source for goings-on in Kier and the Greater World” shouldn’t be trusted.

Secondly, look at the photo: it’s the same image of Mark and his MDR colleagues we’ve seen before, they’ve just been edited into a black-and-white parade.

Article continues after ad

Thirdly, pause the episode and read the text. Do you really believe that their innies would “praise the courageous acts of their Innies and thank Lumon for its accommodations”? Also, it says Ricken Hale is the author behind Theae Values Nine: How I Let Kier In, which doesn’t exist.

Article continues after ad

Why would he lie? Well, it’s in Milchick’s interest for Mark to believe his actions had positive consequences, and Mark is clearly essential for Lumon (if not, he probably would have been sacked for his actions in Season 1). The whole thing reeks of spin, but we won’t know the extent of Milchick’s lies until the coming weeks.

Article continues after ad

Until then, read our Severance Season 2 review, keep our Season 2 release schedule bookmarked, and check out the biggest TV shows coming out in 2025. You can also find out more about O&D and the differences between Innies and Outies.