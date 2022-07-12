Mickey Rourke has “no respect” for Tom Cruise: “He’s irrelevant”

Sam Comrie . 1 hour ago

Mickey Rourke has slammed Tom Cruise, saying he doesn’t have any respect for the “irrelevant” Top Gun: Maverick star amid his billion-dollar movie success.

Tom Cruise is truly living the dream, as his return as Captain Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick has netted a hefty $1.1 billion at the box-office.

While Cruise prepares to shoot Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, Expendables actor Mickey Rourke is hardly impressed by the cinematic juggernaut.

Tom Cruise “doesn’t mean sh*t” to Mickey Rourke

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mickey Rourke didn’t hesitate to blast the Hollywood legend. Speaking about Cruise’s success, Rourke declared: “That doesn’t mean sh*t to me. The guy’s been doing the same f-ing part for 35 years, you know?”

Responding to the news of Top Gun: Maverick’s success with audiences, the actor said: “I got no respect for that. Really, brother. I don’t care about money and power.”

“I care about when I watch Al Pacino working, Chris Walken, De Niro’s early work… a lot of guys that just tried to stretch as actors,” Rourke continued.

“I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”

After years of spending much the 1990s honing his boxing career, Rourke returned to acting in the early 2000s. Appearing in both Sin City movies, The Expendables franchise and Marvel’s Iron Man 2, Rourke landed a hot streak of commercial successes. Since 2015, the actor has starred in a string low-budget action thrillers.

Tom Cruise is deep into preparing for his last appearance as Ethan Hunt, as the eighth Mission: Impossible movie ramps up production. Brandishing the epic subtitle, Dead Reckoning Part Two, Cruise has reunited with Christopher McQuarrie to see the long-running espionage franchise to its conclusion.

Amid the immense success of Top Gun: Maverick, many have wondered whether a third entry could be on the cards. Despite it taking over 36 years for Cruise to finally reprise his role as Maverick, co-star Miles Teller has revealed early conversations have taken place.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.