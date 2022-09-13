Michael Keaton & Brendan Fraser react to “disappointing” Batgirl cancelation

Batgirl stars Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser have shared their dismay towards Warner Brothers’ decision to cancel the movie, amid unanimous praise for Fraser at Toronto International Film Festival.

For decades Batman has dominated the big screen, becoming Warner Brothers’ crown jewel when it comes to DC Comics movies. However, fans have longed for other members of the ‘Bat Family’ to get their moment in the spotlight.

Batgirl was set to do just that, focusing on Leslie Grace’s depiction of Barbara Gordon and her ascension to the Batgirl mantle. Facing off against Brendan Fraser’s villainous Firefly, Gordon would have received guidance from none other than Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Amid the movie’s cancellation in August, both Keaton and Fraser have shared their opinions on the matter, as the latter enjoys critical success for his performance in The Whale.

Brendan Fraser wishes Warner Brothers gave fans “opportunity to embrace the final film”

During his appearance at Toronto International Film Festival, Brendan Fraser spoke to Variety about his role in Batgirl. On the topic of the movie’s cancelation, Fraser explained: “It’s disappointing, the fans really wanted to see this film made.”

“I was there, Leslie’s great. She’s dynamo, she’s like a power q-tip, she just goes for it,” Fraser continued as he complimented his co-star.

“The movie itself was shot and conceived for a small screen, in this age that we’ve come out of now between streaming servers versus theatrical release.”

Meanwhile, the Birdman star was successful at the Emmys, becoming the first actor in history to acquire five major TV awards over the course of his career. Speaking to Deadline in the midst of his victory, Michael Keaton commented on Batgirl’s cancelation, saying clarified: “I think it was a business decision. It was a film, it was a good one.”

Whether we will see him back as Bruce Wayne in the future after The Flash, Keaton said: “I don’t know. I really have no idea.”