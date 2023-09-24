Michael Caine ‘doesn’t understand’ need for intimacy coordinators

In a recent interview, Michael Caine has revealed that he doesn’t see a need for intimacy coordinators on film sets.

When it comes to sex scenes in movies and television shows, most sets hire an intimacy coordinator to keep their actors feeling safe and secure.

The responsibility of an intimacy coordinator is to act as an advocate between the actors and production to ensure the performers and other production personnel adhere to safety protocols.

While most actors see the great need for such people on set, it seems like veteran actor Michael Caine doesn’t and even went so far as to question why sets have these people in a recent interview.

Caine claims he didn’t have an intimacy coordinator back in the day

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Caine was asked how he felt about intimacy coordinators being placed on modern sets.

“Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day,” Caine said, “Thank God I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say.”

Caine went on to say, ““In my day, you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed.”

Caine also called life with cancel culture “dull” because you’re not able “to speak your mind and not being able to call anyone ‘darling,'” but he tries to learn how to navigate the world by “[learning] from friends who are younger than [him].”

It’s interesting that Caine has such an opinion on intimacy coordinators as he co-starred in the film Austin Powers in Goldmember, which is best known for being an incredibly raunchy and having a few intimate scenes.

