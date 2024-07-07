Mia Goth’s dream role in The Shining has sparked debate online

Despite cementing her place as one of the great final girls in Ti West’s X trilogy, Mia Goth already knows which horror classic she’d star in if she could – though not everyone is happy about her choice.

She’s been busy playing the duel roles of both Maxine Minx and Pearl since West’s horror movie trilogy began in 2022, but Goth is looking back to 1980 for her dream role with Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

“The Shining. That would be amazing,” she said [via BuzzFeed] when asked what classic horror she’d love to star in. Although she doesn’t specify, it’s likely Goth would be thinking about the role of Wendy, played by Shelley Duvall in the Stephen King adaptation.

It’s a fair pick – any scream queen worth her salt would kill to have had the chance to appear in what is now known as one of the most enduring horror films of all time. Her answer has inspired a mixed reaction among fans, with some now calling for a remake, and others horrified at the idea.

“I’ve never wanted a remake…until now,” said one X user. Another added: “I see the vision, we need a remake.”

“She is the ONLY person that would do as good as Shelley did in this role,” said a third.

Another on Reddit went so far as to say: “The Shining needs a remake, and I’m not talking about doing the same thing as Kubrick, I think it needs a movie that does justice to the book, something like what was done with the TV series. By the way, Mia Goth is the perfect Wendy.”

However, others jumped in to quick slam the idea of any Shining remake, despite how good Goth might be for it.

“I love Mia but please no one take the idea of a Shining remake seriously. A PERFECT MOVIE DOESN’T NEED A REMAKE,” said one comment.

“It’s bad enough to see the replies bringing up the Shelley Duvall biopic idea again or a straight remake, but there are people suggesting they gender-swap Jack or make Wendy the crazy one and it’s like…no,” said another.

One Reddit user wrote: “Please don’t give Hollywood any more stupid ideas like remaking this timeless classic.”

The Shining, as popular as it is, wasn’t necessarily well received upon first release. Many actually criticized Duvall’s performance, and she even ended up being nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Actress.

However, this nomination was later rescinded in 2022, and Duvall’s performance is now considered to be one of the greats.

For more, check out the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out our MaXXXine ending explained and MaXXXine review, for all the details on the new movie.