Metallica is ‘beyond psyched’ about Stranger Things’ use of ‘Master of Puppets’

Metallica expressed their approval for the use of “Master of Puppets” in Stranger Things.

The final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 was a whirlwind of emotions and iconic moments.

Perhaps no moment, however, was quite as memorable as fan-favorite character Eddie Munson rocking out to Metallica in the Upside Down. Not only was it heavily featured in the trailers leading up to season 4, but it proved to be a huge crowd-pleasing moment.

Luckily, the band Metallica is completely on board with how Stranger Things used one of their most iconic songs. Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 ahead.

Metallica approves of Stranger Things song choice

On Metallica‘s official Instagram page, the band remarked “[t]he way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

During the scene in question, Dustin and Eddie are tasked with luring the Demobats away from the Creel house in the Upside Down so that Nancy, Robin, and Steve can attack Vecna while he is vulnerable.

The plan works to perfection, with Eddie using the rocking notes of “Master of Puppets” to lure the Demobats to his location. Unfortunately, this does not end up working out well for Eddie.

After the Demobats find Dustin and Eddie, Eddie is forced to sacrifice himself for the plan to work. Despite only being in Stranger Things for one season, Eddie quickly became a fan-favorite and his death was one of the most emotional of the whole show.

Eddie’s death may be mourned by Stranger Things fans, but going out after “the most metal” concert ever, playing Metallica in an evil dimension is a fitting end for the character.