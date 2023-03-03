Metal Gear Solid movie: Director, cast, plot, concept art, more

The Metal Gear Solid movie has been teased for years now, but new concept art has reignited the fire of excitement among fans. So, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie along with its cast, director, and plot.

Since the overwhelming success of HBO’s The Last of Us, all eyes are turning to see what video games will be adapted next. However, for Metal Gear Solid, this movie has been in the sights of fans well before the release of the incredibly successful TV show.

In fact, the Metal Gear Solid movie has been spoken about so many times that few remember it’s a film in development, instead thinking of it as a rumor. So, when new concept art was released the excitement was reignited, causing many to wonder when they can expect the film.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie.

No, the Metal Great Solid movie doesn’t yet have a release date. It’s known to be in the early stages of pre-production, so we likely can’t expect the film to release any time soon.

When more information is announced we will update this hub

Metal Gear Solid director and cast

The Metal Gear Solid movie will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, best known for his role in directing Kong: Skull Island, The Kings of Summer, and more.

As for the cast, thanks to IMDb, we know that the role of the legendary Solid Snake will be played by Oscar Isaac, otherwise known for his role in Star Wars as Poe Dameron, Dune, and, most recently, the lead character in Moon Knight.

Metal Gear Solid plot: What’s the movie about?

Currently, since the Metal Gear Solid film is so early in its production stage, we don’t know too much about the plotline.

However, we do know it’ll be about a mission Solid Snake is sent on when tasked to retrieve an advanced tank stolen by a terrorist group and a deadly elite soldier.

When more information is released

Metal Gear Solid concept art: What will the movie look like?

Thanks to two new concept art pieces shared on Twitter, we have a first look at what the characters and mechs will look like in the movie’s action scenes.

While these are only concepts and are likely to change when heading to the big screen, it does give many fans a little hope that the film is still on the way, after not hearing much about it for years.

So, that's everything we know about the Metal Gear Solid movie. When more information is released we will be updating this article

