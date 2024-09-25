Menendez brothers movie starring Courtney Love is available to stream for free now

If you’re looking to continue your Monsters-inspired true crime binge, there’s a Menendez brothers movie that stars Courtney Love as Kitty you can stream now.

Before Netflix and Ryan Murphy brought the Menendez brothers’ story to life in the polarizing Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the Lifetime network got their hands on an adaptation of events with Menendez: Blood Brothers.

The TV movie, released in 2017, stars Courtney Love as Mary “Kitty” Menendez. The drama also includes Nico Tortorella (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Lyle Menendez, and Myko Olivier and Benito Martinez as Erik and Jose, respectively.

Blood Brothers is currently available to stream for free now on Tubi, making it a potential watch if you’re looking to fill your time between Monsters and Netflix’s upcoming documentary, The Menendez Brothers.

Much like the latest streaming service hit, Blood Brothers focuses on the lives of Jose Menendez and his family in the build-up to the murders, as well as the aftermath and following trial.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have great reviews, which would put it on par with Monsters, which is currently sitting at 44% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Blood Brothers, on the other hand, has 28%.)

It doesn’t bode well that the biggest adaptations of the Menendez case so far have been poorly reviewed, suggesting the case might be ripe for controversy, no matter the format.

Since its release, Monsters has been accused of inventing an incestuous relationship between the brothers and has received criticism from the real-life Erik Menendez.

If there’s one silver lining for Blood Brothers, however, it’s the Lifetime label. The network has a reputation for delivering true crime adaptations that are entertaining, despite their sometimes cheesy nature.

In the past, Lifetime has covered such cases as Casey Anthony, Amanda Knox, and JonBenet Ramsey.

For more, check out the 5 true crime stories we think Ryan Murphy and Netflix should cover next. You can also learn about the Monsters ending, and find out which are the best serial killer documentaries of all time.