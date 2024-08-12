Is Melissa Barrera returning for Scream 7? U-turn rumor explained

Since she was fired in November 2023, new rumors have surfaced about Melissa Barrera in Scream 7 – but are they real?

Any horror movie fan worth their salt will tell you that one of the most iconic franchises of all time is Scream.

Taking the classic slasher storyline and applying it to kids in the 1990s, the franchise was so well received that Scream 7 is set to be released next year.

However, this comes at a price. Star of Scream 5 and 6 Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie, but new reports suggest she might be returning to the franchise.

Melissa Barrera Scream 7 rumor explained

An anonymous tip was sent to social media account Deux Moi claiming an actress who was recently fired from a famous horror franchise – likely Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 – was in “positive discussions” to rejoin the movie. This has since been called out as false.

In November 2023, it was reported that Barrera was fired from Scream 7 over claims her pro-Palestinian posts that were made on social media were antisemitic. Production company Spyglass responded that it had “zero tolerance for antisemitism.”

Barerra later replied via an Instagram story stating “Silence is not an option for me,” refusing claims of antisemitism. Co-star Jenna Ortega praised Barrera’s efforts before leaving the new movie herself – though an official reason why was never given or confirmed.

Scream 7 continues with new leading cast members (more on this later), but as of August, a tip was left with social media account Deux Moi, alluding to Barrera’s return.

The tip reads “An actress that was recently fired from a famous movie franchise has been in meetings for months with the company that fired her. Them, alongside the current leading cast of the film, have been trying to find a resolution behind the scenes, even pushing back filming dates to do this.

“Apparently they have come to an agreement. The fired actress will return and her salary will be going to an aid organization per her request.”

However, social media reporter Daniel Richtman has blasted the rumor as “not true.”

“I ran this down yesterday hitting up every source I had and yeah, was very firmly told it wasn’t happening,” replied another poster in response to Richtman’s statement.

Other fans claim that they would be surprised if Barrera would agree to return to the franchise at all after what happened.

As of writing, neither Spyglass nor Barrera have confirmed that there is any truth to the rumor.

Will Melissa Barrera ever return to Scream?

Though nothing is confirmed, it seems unlikely that Melissa Barrera will ever return to any future Scream movies.

Paramount Pictures Melissa Barrera appeared in Scream 5 and 6 as Sam Carpenter.

Speaking to Backstage after her firing, Barrera explained “It’s made me definitely look at the industry differently. It really disappointed me; it shattered the glass. There was a definite disillusionment that happened. But it also made me stronger. It did change my perspective of what I want to do with my career that goes beyond acting—really continuing to stand up for people that need it, and [speaking] about the state of the world and the injustices.

“I think that, moving forward, I just want to find those people that share my values to work with, and continue to share stories and create art, because that’s what artists are meant to do,” she continued. “They’re meant to talk about the state of the world and create art to make people think and make people feel. That’s what I want to continue to do. I want to really be purposeful and very intentional with the stories that I choose to be a part of moving forward.

“I just want to help to make the industry feel like a safer place for everyone.”

Barrera starred in ballerina horror movie Abigail after her last appearance in Scream 6 and has two movies in post-production titled The One and The Collaboration.

Who will be returning?

After Barrera was fired, it was announced that Scream superstar Neve Campbell would return to Scream 7, reprising her role of Sidney Prescott.

Campbell starred in Screams 1-5, pulling out of Scream 6 after an alleged pay dispute. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she said in a press statement.

However, this has all changed with the arrival of Scream 7. The star posted on social media “I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!”

Campbell also confirmed Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 movie, will be returning to direct the seventh installment.

As for other cast members, reports are less clear… Barrera and Ortega aside.

Variety reported on March 29 that Courteney Cox was in talks to return as Gale Weathers, but her appearance has not been confirmed.

Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed is also rumored to be returning, with Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also likely making a comeback. Sophie Thatcher is also reportedly being considered for a brand new role.

Scream 7 is likely to release sometime in 2025.