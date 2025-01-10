Mel Gibson’s $14M mansion burns down in LA fires while recording Joe Rogan podcast

Mad Max star Mel Gibson returned to Los Angeles to tragic news after what seemed to be an ordinary podcast appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

The devastating wave of Los Angeles fires have displaced thousands of residents, destroyed homes and buildings, cancelled events, and ground the city to a halt, even putting fan-favorite series productions and long-awaited premieres on pause.

Mel Gibson returned from an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience to find that the dangerous natural disaster had a devastating impact on the Braveheart director’s longtime California home.

Mel Gibson returns to LA to a burned down home

In an interview on NewsNation, Gibson revealed that he had been in Austin, Texas for the Joe Rogan Experience when he discovered the fire had broken out. The news made him “ill at ease” during the recording.

“It’s emotional,” Gibson said of losing the Malibu home he’s owned for 15 years. “I had my stuff there. I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff because it’s all in cinders.”

There’s no word as to what film props or memorabilia might have been lost in the flames.

Upon hearing that fires had broken out nearby, Gibsons says he “thought, ‘Eh, I wonder if my place is still there.’ When I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there.”

According to the interview, he’s unsure if he’ll rebuild his home. “(The area) was completely toasted. I’ve never seen such a complete burn,” he added.

A number of other stars have had their homes damaged or leveled in the fires, including Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Paris Hilton and Milo Ventimiglia. Social media influencers and YouTube stars have also been affected by the fire’s damage.

As of Thusday, January 9, the wildfires have burned nearly 29k acres and forced 180k evacuations amongst a variety of other consequences for the area amidst its widespread destruction. Here’s how you can help the local relief efforts.