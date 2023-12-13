Mean Girls: The Musical star teases the importance of social media in new film

Mean Girls: The Musical star Angourie Rice breaks down the role social media will play in the upcoming adaptation of the cult classic 2004 film.

Means Girls is a beloved movie of the early 2000s. Comedian Tina Fey’s take on what it is like to be a teenage girl growing up won over the hearts of fans across the world and still remains a classic to this day.

Due to the popularity of the film, a musical was developed under the same name, its stint on Broadway earning it a Tony Award nomination and massive praise.

The show, which debuted in 2018, came to an end in 2021, with fans disappointed by the musical only having an 833-performance run. However, those who missed out on seeing it on Broadway can rest easy, with the movie adaptation of the musical set to hit theatres in January 2024.

In a new interview with Refinery29, Angourie Rice, who takes on Lindsey Lohan’s role Cady Heron, broke down the differences between the original movie and the new musical feature film.

In particular, the actor discusses the importance social media plays in the adaptation but how, rather than impacting the essence of the original movie, it simply enhances it.

“Social media is a huge part of today that was not a part of 2004,” she began. “So that is a really big difference.”

“But I like the way that it’s incorporated in the film — it doesn’t overpower the same sort of themes from the 2004 film. Social media is included, but ultimately, the story is about those power struggles. Social media isn’t included in that — it’s just the means through which Regina George can assert dominance or the means through which the Burn Book is sent to everyone in the school.”

In keeping with the main themes of the original movie, Rice details how the 2024 adaptation will still hold on to what made the movie such a cult classic. Its examination on the inner workings of the friendships and relationships between teenage women.

“What I love about the 2004 Mean Girls is that it’s about the high school experience for girls and the power struggle that is included in that.”

The actor added that, “the 2004 film, which discusses ideas of what it meant to be a teenager in the noughties, was widely praised for its commentary on high school cliques, bullying, and internalized misogyny. “I think those dynamics are still very relevant to today. So it feels very honest and truthful, even though the context has changed a bit.”

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.