2024 is the year that Mean Girls makes its way back to the big screen – here’s one thing you need to know ahead of seeing the remake.

Fetch is back in session, with Mean Girls – the 2024 version, heading to theaters 20 years after the original Lindsay Lohan film was released.

With Tina Fey back in the creator’s seat, the latest Mean Girls outing stars the likes of Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jon Hamm.

However, some keen fans have come unstuck in their screenings of Mean Girls because of one missing detail – here’s everything you need to know.

The one thing you need to know before seeing the Mean Girls remake

Brave yourselves – the one thing you need to know before going to see the Mean Girls remake is that it is, in fact, a musical.

The new film is actually an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which itself was based on the 2004 hit movie. So a movie-musical-movie, if you will.

However, a group of cinemagoers certainly didn’t realize this, prompting the now-viral video of a theater of groans as one of the film’s first musical numbers drops.

“That immediate groan into laughter was straight from a soundboard I’m crying,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the video clip. “The way everyone groaned at the same time and it’s not even the first song in the movie,” added another.

“I didn’t even like the show on Broadway lol forgettable and nothing new to add to the original movie, just screamy belting,” a third weighed in, with a fourth summing up: “Please just stay home and watch the 2004 version, I beg you.”

However, other fans think that the viral clip is indicative of a vibe many movie lovers just aren’t getting.

“At this point, I don’t feel bad for anyone who is going into these movies complaining because you have a computer in your hands. you have so much information at your disposal. your lack of knowledge and resources isn’t at the fault of these production companies,” one user argued.

“Nothing more annoying than when people go to musicals and have to let the world know how much they hate musicals YOU’RE IN A THEATER BE QUIEEEET,” another added.

“I hope Hollywood stop doing the whole “marketing musicals as non-musicals” thing immediately because sitting with an audience like this as a person who actually wanted to see a musical would be so annoying,” a third stated.

You can read our review of the new Mean Girls movie here.