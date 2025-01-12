MDR’s keyboards in Severance contain creepy detail you probably never noticed

Severance Season 2 is just days away now, and in the build-up, fans have noticed a dark detail in the Macrodata Refinement office.

Thanks to Apple TV’s two-day free access, plus anticipation for 2025’s most exciting TV return, Severance fans are currently revisiting Season 1 while they wait for Season 2‘s premiere on January 17.

Whether it’s theories about Ms. Casey or the true purpose of O&D, Severance viewers have been left with more questions than answers when it comes to the show’s ongoing mysteries. But there are some smaller details worth analyzing, too.

Most notably, fans have picked up on a tiny detail hidden in the MDR office that alludes to just how manipulative Lumon really is.

MDR keyboards in Severance are missing specific functions

As shared on the Severance subreddit, fans have spotted a strange feature about the keyboards used in the Macrodata Refinement office. As you can see in the below image, there are no “control” or “escape” buttons to be found.

There are keys for “backspace”, “caps lock”, and “enter”, but it is indeed missing some key functions. This is no coincidence, and is clearly to reflect the trapped nature of the Innies, who cannot escape or take control of their own lives.

“Nice catch,” said one user. “Good imagery: they have no control, and there is no escape.”

However, there’s also another important button missing: shift. As others have pointed out, this is likely a reference to the fact that the Innies don’t have conventional “shifts”, as they are always technically in the office.

“I also don’t see any shift key,” one pointed out. “Maybe to do with them not working ‘shifts’. it’s just their life.” Another also wrote, “Curiously also no shift key, option key, or tilde/backquote key. Very interested in those unmarked keys as well.”

Apple TV+

They weren’t the only one to address the blank keys seen on the keyboard. Much like the Ideographic cards revealed in Season 1, this could be a clue that alludes to an ongoing Lumon conspiracy. But whatever the meaning, there’s no denying fans appreciate the smaller details.

“Little details like this are the mark of a great show,” said one comment. “This is how it felt in 2012 when f**kin everybody was dropping quality TV.”

